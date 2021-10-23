Hibs player ratings against Aberdeen - how the men in green and white fared at Pittodrie
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who featured against Aberdeen
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
Matt Macey had little chance with Aberdeen’s goal and beyond that didn’t have a lot else to do. His save from Ryan Hedges early on was fairly routine and the Dons didn’t really test him after that. 6/10
Paul McGinn returned to the starting line-up as one of three changes to the defence. Dind’t do an awful lot wrong and tried to link up with Boyle on the right in the second half. 6
Darren McGregor came in for Nathan Wood and although he generally had a good game, the positioning of both centre-halves left a lot to be desired at the goal and his red card was needless. 5
Paul Hanlon, like McGregor, had a fairly solid game in defence but might have expected to have had a busier time from Aberdeen’s forwards. 6
Lewis Stevenson replaced Doig on the left. Cross from Calvin Ramsay came from his side and he might have done more to prevent the ball coming in. 5
Chris Cadden was sacrificed at the interval for Jamie Murphy but didn’t have a great deal of joy down the right in the first half. 5
Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell often looked a bit overrun in midfield. Feels like the side could benefit from a third body in the middle of the park. 6
Jamie Gullan was handed a rare start and although he plugged away in attack, couldn’t find any openings. 6
Martin Boyle as usual looked like Hibs’ main threat. Had two chances in the first half from a more central role but still caused problems on the right flank in the second half. 6
Kevin Nisbet – sumptuous pass in the first half set up Boyle and came close to connecting with Jamie Murphy’s cross in the second. Definitely looks happier with support up top. 6
Jamie Murphy provided more of a threat on the left but ultimately couldn’t influence the final result. 6
Scott Allan replaced Gullan for the final half-hour but was unable to fashion any of those killer passes into opportunities for the forwards. 6
Drey Wright entered the fray for the final few minutes. Came close to a late equaliser with a header. 6