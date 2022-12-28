GK – David Marshall – 6

Made a very impressive save from Matt O’Riley. Unfortunately it was already 4-0 by then. Not at fault for any goal.

DR – Chris Cadden – 4

Hibs defenders are powerless to stop Aaron Mooy opening the scoring for Celtic at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Slipped in the build up to the opening goal which was crucial in Celtic being able to fashion the chance. Had a goal disallowed for offside.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 5

One of the better performers on the night with a couple of impressive individual battles won but got done by Kyogo for the fourth.

DC – Paul Hanlon – 5

Similarly to Bushiri. Far from the weakest performer in green and white. Unlucky to hit the post near the end of the first half.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 4

Got forward very well in the opening exchanges. Attacking impact was curtailed thereafter and gave away a cheap penalty for handball.

DM – Ryan Porteous – 5

Played one outstanding pass to Chris Cadden and had a lung-bursting second-half run. Couldn’t stem the flow once Celtic began to dominate.

DM – Joe Newell – 4

Didn’t make much of an impact on the game from the centre of the park, though Kevin Nisbet should have done better when picked out by his cross.

MR – Kyle Magennis – 4

Inexplicably went walkabout in the build-up to Celtic’s second, which allowed Maeda the angle for his run and shot.

AM – Josh Campbell – 4

Put in his typical industry but was another who couldn’t do much to stop the bleeding once things took a turn.

ML – Elie Youan – 5

Another who started brightly but faded badly. Asked Celtic some real questions in the opening ten minutes and that was it.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 4

Started brightly but gave the ball away too cheaply even at points when Hibs were still in the game and missed a big chance at 2-0.

Subs – Nohan Kenneh, Aiden McGeady, Harry McKirdy, Ewan Henderson

All were brought on when the game was already lost.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

