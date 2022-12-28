Hibs player ratings: Fail-marks galore as Lee Johnson's side are thumped 4-0 by Celtic
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the midweek match with Celtic at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 6
Made a very impressive save from Matt O’Riley. Unfortunately it was already 4-0 by then. Not at fault for any goal.
DR – Chris Cadden – 4
Slipped in the build up to the opening goal which was crucial in Celtic being able to fashion the chance. Had a goal disallowed for offside.
DC – Rocky Bushiri – 5
One of the better performers on the night with a couple of impressive individual battles won but got done by Kyogo for the fourth.
DC – Paul Hanlon – 5
Similarly to Bushiri. Far from the weakest performer in green and white. Unlucky to hit the post near the end of the first half.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 4
Got forward very well in the opening exchanges. Attacking impact was curtailed thereafter and gave away a cheap penalty for handball.
DM – Ryan Porteous – 5
Played one outstanding pass to Chris Cadden and had a lung-bursting second-half run. Couldn’t stem the flow once Celtic began to dominate.
DM – Joe Newell – 4
Didn’t make much of an impact on the game from the centre of the park, though Kevin Nisbet should have done better when picked out by his cross.
MR – Kyle Magennis – 4
Inexplicably went walkabout in the build-up to Celtic’s second, which allowed Maeda the angle for his run and shot.
AM – Josh Campbell – 4
Put in his typical industry but was another who couldn’t do much to stop the bleeding once things took a turn.
ML – Elie Youan – 5
Another who started brightly but faded badly. Asked Celtic some real questions in the opening ten minutes and that was it.
FC – Kevin Nisbet – 4
Started brightly but gave the ball away too cheaply even at points when Hibs were still in the game and missed a big chance at 2-0.
Subs – Nohan Kenneh, Aiden McGeady, Harry McKirdy, Ewan Henderson
All were brought on when the game was already lost.