Elie Youan scores to make it 1-0 Hibs, but Ross County grabbed a controversial equaliser. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 5/10

Very little to do in the first half. Furious that a foul was not given against Jordan White for the County goal when clearly barged into the net

RB – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Booked for clumsy late tackle on Jordan Tilson just before half time. Hesitant at times and didn’t get forward to threaten like he normally does

RCB – WILL FISH 6

More examples of his tendency to get far too tight against strikers backing into him. Another accomplished display on the ball though

LCB – PAUL HANLON 6

Two games alongside Will Fish, one goal conceded and no drama. Could this be the makings of a defensive partnership for the rest of he season?

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

Provided a good outlet and saw plenty of the ball in advanced areas. Didn’t really have too much defending to do

RCM – JOSH CAMPBELL 7

Was never going to repeat his hat-trick and double assist heroics from Saturday, but the energetic midfielder put in another big shift for the team

CM – JAMES JEGGO 7

Booked for pulling back Danda as he surged forward on the half hour, but it was a yellow card for he team. Provided security in the anchorman role

LCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Passed and probed. Helped Hibs control possession in midfield and benefitted from having Jeggo sitting and protecting the central defender

LF – AIDEN McGEADY 5

Always available in wide areas. Kept the defenders on their toes without cutting them open, but delivery not up to scratch and fluffed a chance

ST – KEVIN NISBET 6

Pulled up with a hamstring injury after just 22 minutes and replaced. Will probably be out for a few weeks now, a big concern for the manager

RF – ELIÉ YOUAN 7

Moved to a central role role when Nisbet limped off, he demonstrated a striker’s instinct and composure to sniff out the opener ten minutes later

SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 5

For Nisbet 23mins. Played on the right of the front three. Picked up a stupid booking for blocking goalkeeper’s attempted kick-out

SUB – JOSH O’CONNOR 6

For Jeggo 78mins. A second first-team appearance for the young striker. Didn’t get a chance

SUB – CJ EGAN-RILEY 6

For Cadden 78mins. Looks strong and quick. Positive introduction on his Hibs debut.

Player ratings scale