Hibs player ratings: Five players score 7/10 as four get 5/10 v Ross County
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the 1-1 draw against Ross County.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 5/10
Very little to do in the first half. Furious that a foul was not given against Jordan White for the County goal when clearly barged into the net
RB – CHRIS CADDEN 5
Booked for clumsy late tackle on Jordan Tilson just before half time. Hesitant at times and didn’t get forward to threaten like he normally does
RCB – WILL FISH 6
More examples of his tendency to get far too tight against strikers backing into him. Another accomplished display on the ball though
LCB – PAUL HANLON 6
Two games alongside Will Fish, one goal conceded and no drama. Could this be the makings of a defensive partnership for the rest of he season?
LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7
Provided a good outlet and saw plenty of the ball in advanced areas. Didn’t really have too much defending to do
RCM – JOSH CAMPBELL 7
Was never going to repeat his hat-trick and double assist heroics from Saturday, but the energetic midfielder put in another big shift for the team
CM – JAMES JEGGO 7
Booked for pulling back Danda as he surged forward on the half hour, but it was a yellow card for he team. Provided security in the anchorman role
LCM – JOE NEWELL 7
Passed and probed. Helped Hibs control possession in midfield and benefitted from having Jeggo sitting and protecting the central defender
LF – AIDEN McGEADY 5
Always available in wide areas. Kept the defenders on their toes without cutting them open, but delivery not up to scratch and fluffed a chance
ST – KEVIN NISBET 6
Pulled up with a hamstring injury after just 22 minutes and replaced. Will probably be out for a few weeks now, a big concern for the manager
RF – ELIÉ YOUAN 7
Moved to a central role role when Nisbet limped off, he demonstrated a striker’s instinct and composure to sniff out the opener ten minutes later
SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 5
For Nisbet 23mins. Played on the right of the front three. Picked up a stupid booking for blocking goalkeeper’s attempted kick-out
SUB – JOSH O’CONNOR 6
For Jeggo 78mins. A second first-team appearance for the young striker. Didn’t get a chance
SUB – CJ EGAN-RILEY 6
For Cadden 78mins. Looks strong and quick. Positive introduction on his Hibs debut.