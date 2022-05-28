Hibs player ratings for the 2021/22 season as only two players score above a 7/10

At the outset Jack Ross’ side were expected to build on last season’s third-place finish. They even started the campaign on track and were top of the table at one point.

However, the wheels came off after a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox. Though he led the team to the Premier Sports Cup final, Ross was sacked in December and replaced with Shaun Maloney.

The new manager didn’t fare any better and was jettisoned after just 19 games following back-to-back defeats by rivals Hearts which saw them eliminated from top-six contention and then knocked out of the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Unsurprisingly, there aren’t too many players who scored highly in our ratings.

The scale: 10: One of best seasons you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst seasons you've seen.

1. GK - Matt Macey - 6 Didn't make too many obvious errors across the course of the campaign, but Hibs fans did question a number of goals where they felt the goalkeeper could've done better. His kicking was also a major bone of contention.

2. GK - Kevin Dabrowski - 6.5 Did well whenever called upon in reserve, including the 0-0 Edinburgh derby at Easter Road where he was awarded man of the match.

3. DF - Paul McGinn - 6 His performances dropped off from the previous campaign, while he did miss a bit of time through injury. Generally still solid when he played, though.

4. DF - Harry Clarke - 7 Would've been an 8 if he didn't take two months to get fit following an injury in his first week in training. Easily Hibs' best player over the last few games of the season.