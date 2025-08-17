Hibs will face Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win away at Livingston during their last 16 clash.

Thibault Klidje was denied an away opener inside 60 seconds before Josh Campbell almost netted a screamer from range. Klidje eventually headed Hibs ahead with further chances falling their way after half-time, before substitute Josh Mulligan blasted home a stunning winner from range late on. Next up is the first of a two legged Conference League battle with Legia Warsaw at Easter Road on Thursday for the chance to reach the competition’s league phase.

Less than 72 hours on from a energy-sapping Conference League triumph after extra time over Partizan Belgrade, changes were inevitable. Six in total came into David Gray’s side, with new signings like Raphael Sallinger, Miguel Chaiwa and Klidje amongst those given the nod. With a play-off crunch to come against Legia Warsaw midweek, it was a test of how far the squad depth truly stretched.

A Scotland international, Champions League experienced midfielder and seven figure striker aren’t the worst deputies to turn to, on top of a chance for youngster Kanayo Megwa at right-wing-back and Alasana Manneh in midfield. Kieron Bowie had to settle for a place on the bench after his Puskas Award-worthy lob against Partizan and Klidje tried a miniature version of that from just outside the box, parried over by keeper Jerome Prior.

Livi had threatened to pick through Hibs in the first 15 but the pace of Martin Boyle and hassling nature of his strike partner were proving challenging for the hosts to handle. Campbell was keen to add to the Goal of the Season contenders list for games involving Hibs after strikes by Ben Brannan and Bowie in the last week, rifling a half volley from long range off the palms of Prior. Hibs had settled into the game nicely and looked the more menacing when it came to the final third, with last ditch Livi tackles needed consistently.

That lead they endeavoured to gain was eventually secured, a Boyle corner flicked on by Klidje, making it’s way through a ruck of bodies and into the net. A Jack Iredale stumble showed another was needed to make sure of this, Robbie Muirhead’s swing and miss providing a warning shot with the game separated by one goal. That moment came and went quickly though with control soon exerted on this match early in the second 45, Campbell missing Hibs’ latest chance to put the game to bed from close range.

Livi started opting for the route one approach which forced Hibs into a more defensive minded approach but with every launch into the box came the distinct threat of the visitors countering. In the end it was a moment of powerful magic that won it, Mulligan slamming the ball beyond Prior to give Hibs’ rotated cast just rewards for their dominance in proceedings. Rangers await them next month for a chance to return to Hampden but all focus now turns to a huge night on the continent against Legia. Here’s how we rated the Hibs players at Almondvale.

Raphael Sallinger - 6/10 Did all the basics well. No shots of note to save.

Warren O'Hora - 6/10 Consistent performer in early part of the season. Took up advanced positions which helped passing game.

Grant Hanley - 7/10 Took a bit too long on the ball in opening half that could have been costly but showed experience to work way out of a jam. Building in sharpness and already exerting leadership. Chucked body on line when needed.