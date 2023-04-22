Hibs player ratings: One player score 8/10 as four land 5/10 v St Johnstone
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 5/10
Mixed bag. Two very good saves late on but must take blame for Saints’ goal, mis-kicked a clearance and nearly let a Wright shot squirm through.
RB – EJ EGAN-RILEY 5
Hesitant start and was on the receiving end of a robust aerial challenge on the touchline which required treatment. Subbed after being booked.
RCB – WILL FISH 8
Mistimed a challenge just outside the box in the opening minutes but recovered, kept it simple and defended very well against Stevie May.
LCB – PAUL HANLON 7
Steady and resolute performance from the experienced defender. Didn’t take any chances and held the defence together under pressure late on.
LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7
A striker would have been proud of the deft touch and sweet connection for his first goal since July 2018. That’s 10 goals now ... in 571 games.
DCM – JIMMY JEGGO 5
All the talk will be about his controversial red card, clearly winning the ball and catching Connor McLennan on the follow-through.
RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6
Didn’t reach he heights of his derby performance against Hearts, but he wasn’t the only one. Kept working to the end.
LCM – JOE NEWELL 7
Made some very important defensive interventions late in the game when Hibs had ten men and were under pressure.
RF – CHRIS CADDEN 5
Started in an attacking position wide on the right before being pulled back later on. Didn’t come up with the crosses he is capable of.
LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6
Looked like the best attacking outlet until the red card and provided the assist for Stevenson’s equaliser with a first-time inside pass.
ST – KEVIN NISBET 7
Frustrating day for the striker, who clearly felt aggrieved by some decisions. A real nuisance for defenders and put in a very big shift.
SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6
For Egan-Riley 68mins. Did what was asked to help secure a point.
SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6
For Youan 85mins. Brought on to shore things up at the back.
SUB – MATTHEW HOPPE 6
For Cadden 91mins. Only got a few minutes.