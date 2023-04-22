Hibs player ratings: One player score 8/10 as four land 5/10 v St Johnstone

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 5/10

Mixed bag. Two very good saves late on but must take blame for Saints’ goal, mis-kicked a clearance and nearly let a Wright shot squirm through.

RB – EJ EGAN-RILEY 5

Lewis Stevenson celebrates his goal with Paul Hanlon

Hesitant start and was on the receiving end of a robust aerial challenge on the touchline which required treatment. Subbed after being booked.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Mistimed a challenge just outside the box in the opening minutes but recovered, kept it simple and defended very well against Stevie May.

LCB – PAUL HANLON 7

Steady and resolute performance from the experienced defender. Didn’t take any chances and held the defence together under pressure late on.

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

A striker would have been proud of the deft touch and sweet connection for his first goal since July 2018. That’s 10 goals now ... in 571 games.

DCM – JIMMY JEGGO 5

All the talk will be about his controversial red card, clearly winning the ball and catching Connor McLennan on the follow-through.

RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6

Didn’t reach he heights of his derby performance against Hearts, but he wasn’t the only one. Kept working to the end.

LCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Made some very important defensive interventions late in the game when Hibs had ten men and were under pressure.

RF – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Started in an attacking position wide on the right before being pulled back later on. Didn’t come up with the crosses he is capable of.

LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6

Looked like the best attacking outlet until the red card and provided the assist for Stevenson’s equaliser with a first-time inside pass.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 7

Frustrating day for the striker, who clearly felt aggrieved by some decisions. A real nuisance for defenders and put in a very big shift.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6

For Egan-Riley 68mins. Did what was asked to help secure a point.

SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6

For Youan 85mins. Brought on to shore things up at the back.

SUB – MATTHEW HOPPE 6

For Cadden 91mins. Only got a few minutes.

Player ratings scale

