Hibs player ratings: One player scores 8/10 against Aberdeen despite second-half collapse
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured against Aberdeen.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10
Clearly felt hard done by after the VAR penalty award and re-take decisions. Not helped by the defending in front of him.
RWB – CHRIS CADDEN 5
Slow to react for the third Aberdeen goal and hesitant with his recovery run in the lead up to the fourth. But good going forward.
RCD – RYAN PORTEOUS 6
Booed loudly by the Aberdeen fans every time he touched the ball. Not that it bothered him. Didn’t cover himself in glory for the fourth goal.
CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 8
Picked up where he left off last week against St Mirren. Needed treatment numerous times in what was a combative and composed performance.
LCD – PAUL HANLON 6
Steady enough from the skipper, especially in the first half. Occasionally troubled by the pace of Aberdeen’s counter-attack.
LWB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 7
Showed speed and awareness to get back and clear Duk’s effort off the line late in the first half. Low cross created the Kukharevych goal.
RCM – KYLE MAGENNIS 7
Impressive return to the starting line-up after suspension. Helped Hibs dominate possession in the first half before tiring and being replaced.
CDM – NOHAN KENNEH 6
Hibs enjoyed 62% possession, with the teenage midfielder playing his part in the holding role and allowing those in front to get on the ball.
LCM – JOE NEWELL 7
Didn’t get close enough to Miovski for the Aberdeen striker’s headed goal from a corner. But very good on the ball and came close to scoring.
AMC – EWAN HENDERSON 6
Played in a more advanced role, just off the striker. Came close with a header in the first half and tried an audacious lob in he second.
ST – MYKOLO KUKHAREVYCH 7
Three goals in three games for he big Ukranian striker, who is gets into good areas and is proving to be a real handful for opposition defenders.
SUB – ELIAS MELKERSON 6
For Henderson 65mins. Played a big part in the goal with a sweet outside-of-the-foot pass to tee up Cabraja for a first-time cross.
SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 7
For Magennis 76mins. Very bright when he came on, demanding the ball and using it well. Picked up a booking.
SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6
For Cabraja 81mins. Veteran allowed to get a few more minutes under his belt and another appearance.
SUB – ELIE YOUAN 6
For Kukharevych 81mins. Smashed the crossbar with his first touch after getting in behind.