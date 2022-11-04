Hibs player ratings: One player scores 8/10 against Aberdeen despite second-half collapse

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Clearly felt hard done by after the VAR penalty award and re-take decisions. Not helped by the defending in front of him.

RWB – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Aberdeen's Jayden Richardson is closed down by Hibs wing-back Marijan Cabraja at Pittodrie. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Slow to react for the third Aberdeen goal and hesitant with his recovery run in the lead up to the fourth. But good going forward.

RCD – RYAN PORTEOUS 6

Booed loudly by the Aberdeen fans every time he touched the ball. Not that it bothered him. Didn’t cover himself in glory for the fourth goal.

CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 8

Picked up where he left off last week against St Mirren. Needed treatment numerous times in what was a combative and composed performance.

LCD – PAUL HANLON 6

Steady enough from the skipper, especially in the first half. Occasionally troubled by the pace of Aberdeen’s counter-attack.

LWB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 7

Showed speed and awareness to get back and clear Duk’s effort off the line late in the first half. Low cross created the Kukharevych goal.

RCM – KYLE MAGENNIS 7

Impressive return to the starting line-up after suspension. Helped Hibs dominate possession in the first half before tiring and being replaced.

CDM – NOHAN KENNEH 6

Hibs enjoyed 62% possession, with the teenage midfielder playing his part in the holding role and allowing those in front to get on the ball.

LCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Didn’t get close enough to Miovski for the Aberdeen striker’s headed goal from a corner. But very good on the ball and came close to scoring.

AMC – EWAN HENDERSON 6

Played in a more advanced role, just off the striker. Came close with a header in the first half and tried an audacious lob in he second.

ST – MYKOLO KUKHAREVYCH 7

Three goals in three games for he big Ukranian striker, who is gets into good areas and is proving to be a real handful for opposition defenders.

SUB – ELIAS MELKERSON 6

For Henderson 65mins. Played a big part in the goal with a sweet outside-of-the-foot pass to tee up Cabraja for a first-time cross.

SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 7

For Magennis 76mins. Very bright when he came on, demanding the ball and using it well. Picked up a booking.

SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6

For Cabraja 81mins. Veteran allowed to get a few more minutes under his belt and another appearance.

SUB – ELIE YOUAN 6

For Kukharevych 81mins. Smashed the crossbar with his first touch after getting in behind.

