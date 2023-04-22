News you can trust since 1873
Hibs player ratings: One player scores 8/10 as three land 5/10 v St Johnstone

Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 19:05 BST

Ten-man Hibs squeezed into the top six with a battling second-half performance after James Jeggo was shown a controversial red card three minutes into the second half.

St Johnstone, playing under interim boss Steven MacLean, after the sacking of Callum Davidson, went in front when David Marshall allowed a Stevie May to slither under him and over the line, but Lewis Stevenson fired home a superb equaliser. It was only his tenth goal in 571 games for the club.

Marshall pulled off three good saves as Saints put ten-man Hibs under pressure in the second half but Lee Johnson’s men, who were without Josh Campbell through illness, held on to secure an important point.

Lewis Stevenson celebrates his goal with Paul HanlonLewis Stevenson celebrates his goal with Paul Hanlon
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Mixed bag. Three very good saves late on but must take blame for Saints’ goal, mis-kicked a clearance and nearly let a Wright shot squirm through.

RB – EJ EGAN-RILEY 5

Hesitant start and was on the receiving end of a robust aerial challenge on the touchline which required treatment. Subbed after being booked.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Mistimed a challenge just outside the box in the opening minutes but recovered, kept it simple and defended very well against Stevie May.

LCB – PAUL HANLON 7

Steady and resolute performance from the experienced defender. Didn’t take any chances and held the defence together under pressure late on.

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

A striker would have been proud of the deft touch and sweet connection for his first goal since July 2018. That’s 10 goals now ... in 571 games.

DCM – JIMMY JEGGO 5

All the talk will be about his controversial red card, clearly winning the ball and catching Connor McLennan on the follow-through.

RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6

Didn’t reach he heights of his derby performance against Hearts, but he wasn’t the only one. Kept working to the end.

LCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Made some very important defensive interventions late in the game when Hibs had ten men and were under pressure.

RF – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Started in an attacking position wide on the right before being pulled back later on. Didn’t come up with the crosses he is capable of.

LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6

Looked like the best attacking outlet until the red card and provided the assist for Stevenson’s equaliser with a first-time inside pass.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 7

Frustrating day for the striker, who clearly felt aggrieved by some decisions. A real nuisance for defenders and put in a very big shift.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6

For Egan-Riley 68mins. Did what was asked to help secure a point.

SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6

For Youan 85mins. Brought on to shore things up at the back.

SUB – MATTHEW HOPPE 6

For Cadden 91mins. Only got a few minutes.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

