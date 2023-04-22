Hibs player ratings: One player scores 8/10 as three land 5/10 v St Johnstone

Ten-man Hibs squeezed into the top six with a battling second-half performance after James Jeggo was shown a controversial red card three minutes into the second half.

St Johnstone, playing under interim boss Steven MacLean, after the sacking of Callum Davidson, went in front when David Marshall allowed a Stevie May to slither under him and over the line, but Lewis Stevenson fired home a superb equaliser. It was only his tenth goal in 571 games for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall pulled off three good saves as Saints put ten-man Hibs under pressure in the second half but Lee Johnson’s men, who were without Josh Campbell through illness, held on to secure an important point.

Lewis Stevenson celebrates his goal with Paul Hanlon

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Mixed bag. Three very good saves late on but must take blame for Saints’ goal, mis-kicked a clearance and nearly let a Wright shot squirm through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB – EJ EGAN-RILEY 5

Hesitant start and was on the receiving end of a robust aerial challenge on the touchline which required treatment. Subbed after being booked.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Mistimed a challenge just outside the box in the opening minutes but recovered, kept it simple and defended very well against Stevie May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCB – PAUL HANLON 7

Steady and resolute performance from the experienced defender. Didn’t take any chances and held the defence together under pressure late on.

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

A striker would have been proud of the deft touch and sweet connection for his first goal since July 2018. That’s 10 goals now ... in 571 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCM – JIMMY JEGGO 5

All the talk will be about his controversial red card, clearly winning the ball and catching Connor McLennan on the follow-through.

RCM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6

Didn’t reach he heights of his derby performance against Hearts, but he wasn’t the only one. Kept working to the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Made some very important defensive interventions late in the game when Hibs had ten men and were under pressure.

RF – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Started in an attacking position wide on the right before being pulled back later on. Didn’t come up with the crosses he is capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6

Looked like the best attacking outlet until the red card and provided the assist for Stevenson’s equaliser with a first-time inside pass.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 7

Frustrating day for the striker, who clearly felt aggrieved by some decisions. A real nuisance for defenders and put in a very big shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6

For Egan-Riley 68mins. Did what was asked to help secure a point.

SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6

For Youan 85mins. Brought on to shore things up at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUB – MATTHEW HOPPE 6

For Cadden 91mins. Only got a few minutes.

Player ratings scale