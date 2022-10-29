Hibs player ratings: One player scores 9/10 as four land 8/10 v St Mirren
How the Hibs players rated out of 10 in the cinch Premiership match against St Mirren at Easter Road.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 8/10
Made two crucial one-handed stops to keep out Ayunga and then Curtis Main. Distribution excellent as usual.
RCD – RYAN PORTEOUS 7/10
Distributed the ball effectively and did his job defensively when called on. Picked up a booking but relatively untroubled.
CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 9/10
Central position in a back three seems to suit him. Read the game very well as the spare man covering Porteous and Hanlon.
LCD – PAUL HANLON 7/10
Steady display from the experienced centre-back, who didn’t really put a foot wrong and was combative in his own box to snuff out Saints.
RWB – CHRIS CADDEN 6/10
Didn’t manage to produce any of his trademark low crosses along the six-yard box, but played his part in defence and attack.
RCM – EWAN HENDERSON 7/10
Made an impact on rare start with a stunning goal. Incisive cross and through-ball for Boyle in the first half could both have resulted in goals too.
CDM – NOHAN KENNEH 8/10
Very impressive return to the starting XI. Made a number of key interceptions to turn over possession and keep Hibs on the front foot.
LCM– JOE NEWELL 8/10
Looked sharp and confident. Control and ball retention was very good. He kept it moving quickly and looked to play forward more often.
LWB– MARIJAN CABRAJA 7/10
Strayed offside from Newell’s delightful through-ball for the goal disallowed by VAR for offside. Another steady performance.
FW – MARTIN BOYLE 7/10
Took his penalty with conviction and got into scoring positions several times. Could have had more goals before limping off just after half time.
ST – MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 8/10
Tremendous strength and determination to finish with aplomb and cap an impressive performance from in-form Ukrainian tragetman.
SUB – ELIAS MELKERSEN 6/10
For Boyle 53mins. Played a part in Henderson’s goal by running in behind and having a shot. Plenty of effort from Norwegian.
SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 6/10
For Henderson 67mins. Kept things ticking along in the middle of the park.
SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6/10
For Cabraja 77mins. Got some minutes under his belt when game was already won.
SUB – WILL FISH 5/10
For Porteous 77mins. Rare appearance from on-loan Manchester United man. Lost his man at the back post to gift Saints a free header.
SUB – ELIE YOUAN 6/10
For Kuharevich 77mins. Got some minutes under his belt when game was already won.
Player ratings scale
10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.