GK – DAVID MARSHALL 8/10

Made two crucial one-handed stops to keep out Ayunga and then Curtis Main. Distribution excellent as usual.

RCD – RYAN PORTEOUS 7/10

Distributed the ball effectively and did his job defensively when called on. Picked up a booking but relatively untroubled.

CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 9/10

Central position in a back three seems to suit him. Read the game very well as the spare man covering Porteous and Hanlon.

LCD – PAUL HANLON 7/10

Hibs players celebrate Martin Boyle's opener from the penalty spot. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

Steady display from the experienced centre-back, who didn’t really put a foot wrong and was combative in his own box to snuff out Saints.

RWB – CHRIS CADDEN 6/10

Didn’t manage to produce any of his trademark low crosses along the six-yard box, but played his part in defence and attack.

RCM – EWAN HENDERSON 7/10

Made an impact on rare start with a stunning goal. Incisive cross and through-ball for Boyle in the first half could both have resulted in goals too.

CDM – NOHAN KENNEH 8/10

Very impressive return to the starting XI. Made a number of key interceptions to turn over possession and keep Hibs on the front foot.

LCM– JOE NEWELL 8/10

Looked sharp and confident. Control and ball retention was very good. He kept it moving quickly and looked to play forward more often.

LWB– MARIJAN CABRAJA 7/10

Strayed offside from Newell’s delightful through-ball for the goal disallowed by VAR for offside. Another steady performance.

FW – MARTIN BOYLE 7/10

Took his penalty with conviction and got into scoring positions several times. Could have had more goals before limping off just after half time.

ST – MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 8/10

Tremendous strength and determination to finish with aplomb and cap an impressive performance from in-form Ukrainian tragetman.

SUB – ELIAS MELKERSEN 6/10

For Boyle 53mins. Played a part in Henderson’s goal by running in behind and having a shot. Plenty of effort from Norwegian.

SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 6/10

For Henderson 67mins. Kept things ticking along in the middle of the park.

SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6/10

For Cabraja 77mins. Got some minutes under his belt when game was already won.

SUB – WILL FISH 5/10

For Porteous 77mins. Rare appearance from on-loan Manchester United man. Lost his man at the back post to gift Saints a free header.

SUB – ELIE YOUAN 6/10

For Kuharevich 77mins. Got some minutes under his belt when game was already won.

Player ratings scale