Here are our player ratings for Hibs as they lost their opening game of the SWPL1 season 3-0 to Glasgow City

GK - Katie Fraine 3/10

It was a competitive debut to forget for Fraine. The goalkeeper was at fault for the opener as she mistimed her run out from the corner. From there it only got worse as her rash challenge on the on-running Brenna Lovera saw Hibs down to 10 players for 70 minutes.

RB - Poppy Lawson 7/10

Shannon McGregor made her return to the SWPL after nearly seven months. Credit: Colin Poultney

The defender kept things tight and secure on the right flank throughout with Glasgow City rarely getting past Lawson.

CB - Joelle Murray 5/10

The captain helped her defence hold on for large portions of the game as Glasgow City pushed for more goals. However, her foul at the end allowed the hosts to add a third from the free-kick.

CB - Leah Eddie 6/10

Faced with a tough afternoon after going down to 10, Eddie ensured the Edinburgh side were dished out a hammering with a solid performance from the back.

LB - Mya Christie 7/10

Despite coming up against the troublesome Lauren Davidson, Christie remained calm and confident on the left flank letting little past her throughout the game.

RM - Abbie Ferguson 7/10

The winger showed bright sparks in her attacking play. On another day, Ferguson could have had two goal involvements but it wasn’t to be.

CM - Shannon McGregor 6/10

While her attacking abilities were not allowed to flourish, the 23-year-old showed her defensive capabilities throughout which helped keep Hibs in the game.

CM - Ellis Notley 6/10

The midfielder made some good blocks and interceptions throughout the game to stop the hosts penetrating the backline.

LM - Tegan Bowie 6/10

The player sacrificed for Nina Wilson, Bowie’s competitive debut was cut short. The winger did show signs of what she could do in her short cameo with her pace certainly a utility Hibs fans can look forward to.

CAM - Eilidh Adams 5/10

Despite her attempts to get an attack going for the visitors, being a player short made this close to an impossible task for Adams to execute well. The attacker could have also made Hibs evening a lot worse after she conceded the penalty only for it to be saved.

ST - Jorian Baucom 6/10

Hibs’ newest signing was often found isolated at times as Glasgow City pushed for the visitors back. However, when the striker had the ball, her link-up play led to a couple of chances.

Sub - Nina Wilson 8/10

An unexpected debut for the goalkeeper and she was magnificent throughout. From a penalty stop to finger tip saves, Wilson was the major reason Hibs managed to stay in the game for as long as they did.

Sub - Naomi Powell

Unable to really get into the game

Sub - Lauren Doran-Barr 6/10

Showed positive signs on her debut.

Sub - Brooke Nunn 6/10

Didn’t have enough time to time the game

Sub - Rosie Livingstone 6/10