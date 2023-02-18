Hibs player ratings: Plenty of 8/10s but one 9/10 standout as hosts easily beat Kilmarnock
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the victory over Kilmarnock at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 8
Made a very good save from Chris Stokes at 0-0.
DR – Chris Cadden – 6
Potentially cost Hibs a goal with a poor cross in a two-on-one situation.
DRC – Will Fish – 9
Opened the scoring with a header. Strolled it defensively and showed some nice passing.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7
A solid performance from the elder statesman.
DL – Marijan Cabraja – 6
Had a couple of decent delivery and got into a bit of a feud with Daniel Armstrong, but not the best of his performances. Booked.
DM – James Jeggo – 8
His combativeness helped Hibs win the midfield battle and played a significant part in the second goal.
DM – CJ Egan-Riley – 8
Kept things simple as he moved the play around the park. Saved a late goal with a clearance off the line.
MR – Ewan Henderson – 8
One of his better showings this season in an unfamiliar role. Unlucky to have a shot cleared off the line. A quiet second half before substitution.
AM – Josh Campbell – 8
Had an outstanding first half where he was at the heart of everything good Hibs did. Unlucky not to have a good or an assist. Tailed off a bit after the break.
ML – Aiden McGeady – 7
Got an assist in his half-an-hour and played another couple of dangerous balls. Pulled up after taking another touch on the break instead of playing through Elie Youan.
FC – Elie Youan – 8
Overplayed at times, drawing groans of frustration from the crowd, but was a constant menace and displayed some nice tricks and touches.
Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 8
Looks to be a strong signing from this evidence. Scored the second goal and was unlucky not to grab another.
Sub – Kyle Magennis – 6
Came on at 2-0 as the game was already petering out.
Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6
Came on for Jeggo with the game done.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 6
Getting more minutes to build up his fitness and confidence.
Sub – Jair Tavares – 6
A human victory cigar.