Hibs player ratings: Plenty of 8/10s but one 9/10 standout as hosts easily beat Kilmarnock

GK – David Marshall – 8

Made a very good save from Chris Stokes at 0-0.

DR – Chris Cadden – 6

Will Fish celebrates with Josh Campbell (left) and Chris Cadden (right) after opening the scoring for Hibs at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Potentially cost Hibs a goal with a poor cross in a two-on-one situation.

DRC – Will Fish – 9

Opened the scoring with a header. Strolled it defensively and showed some nice passing.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

A solid performance from the elder statesman.

DL – Marijan Cabraja – 6

Had a couple of decent delivery and got into a bit of a feud with Daniel Armstrong, but not the best of his performances. Booked.

DM – James Jeggo – 8

His combativeness helped Hibs win the midfield battle and played a significant part in the second goal.

DM – CJ Egan-Riley – 8

Kept things simple as he moved the play around the park. Saved a late goal with a clearance off the line.

MR – Ewan Henderson – 8

One of his better showings this season in an unfamiliar role. Unlucky to have a shot cleared off the line. A quiet second half before substitution.

AM – Josh Campbell – 8

Had an outstanding first half where he was at the heart of everything good Hibs did. Unlucky not to have a good or an assist. Tailed off a bit after the break.

ML – Aiden McGeady – 7

Got an assist in his half-an-hour and played another couple of dangerous balls. Pulled up after taking another touch on the break instead of playing through Elie Youan.

FC – Elie Youan – 8

Overplayed at times, drawing groans of frustration from the crowd, but was a constant menace and displayed some nice tricks and touches.

Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 8

Looks to be a strong signing from this evidence. Scored the second goal and was unlucky not to grab another.

Sub – Kyle Magennis – 6

Came on at 2-0 as the game was already petering out.

Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 6

Came on for Jeggo with the game done.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

Getting more minutes to build up his fitness and confidence.

Sub – Jair Tavares – 6

A human victory cigar.

Ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

