Crunch time is close at hand - but how are the Hibs stars rated heading into it?

Nick Montgomery's side are pushing for a top six Premiership spot and January signings have boosted their cause. The likes of Man Utd loanee Will Fish and ever-present midfielder Joe Newell have been steady presences, with Rangers, St Johnstone and Motherwell matches to come before the split. Hibs are two points ahead of sixth-placed Dundee.

Using the WhoScored rating system for Premiership games only, which takes into account minutes played, goals and assists plus other metric, The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at how Nick Montgomery's side are rated heading into three crucial pre-split games.

Only players on more than five games will be considered. Hibs have used 37 players over the league season and Chris Cadden, Rudi Molotnikov, JoJo Wollacott, Kanayo Megwa, Max Boruc, Harry McKirdy, Luke Amos, Ewan Henderson, Eliezer Mayenda, Josh Landers, Jacob MacIntyre, Allan Delferriere, Riley Harbottle and Jake Doyle-Hayes have not played the required six games to make the list.