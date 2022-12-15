Hibs player ratings: Standout player scores 8/10, but three get only 5/10 v Rangers

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 7/10

Made some solid if unspectacular saves that such an experienced keeper would expect himself to make. Faultless for the goals.

RB – CHRIS CADDEN 6

Excellent in the first half, defending well and combining well with Magennis and Campbell going forward. Pinned back after the break.

CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 7

Initially handled he threat of Morelos pretty well for the most part, including an important block in first-half injury time. Played pretty well.

LCD – PAUL HANLON 5

Josh Campbell shaved the post with this left-foot strike and was Hibs´ best player on the night against Rangers. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Poor for all three Rangers goals. Weak defensive header led to the first. Wrong side of Jack for the second, outfoxed in the box for the third.

LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 5

Gave away a soft free kick early on with a clumsy challenge and given a torrid time by Tillman, but deflected long ball set Nisbet free for his goal.

RM – KYLE MAGENNIS 7

Worked well in tandem with Cadden to win the early battle on his side of the pitch. Booked for a late tackle on Kent. Decent contribution.

CM – RYAN PORTEOUS 7

Made a good fist of it in a very unnatural position, especially first half. Could not have asked for a better start with a fine headed goal.

CM – JOE NEWELL 6

Started pretty well but faded in the second half as Rangers took control, dominated possession and pinned Hibs back.

LM – ELIE YOUAN 7

Couldn’t take his chance when slid through by Campbell, but it was a decent effort. One of his better performances.

FW – JOSH CAMPBELL 8

Tormented Rangers in the air. Scraped outside of the post with left-foot strike. Superb through-ball presented Youan golden chance. Full of energy.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 7

Didn’t look like a player who has been out for ten months. Effective in the air, took the ball in very well, worked hard and took his goal brilliantly.

SUB – ELIAS MELKERSON 5

For Magennis 67mins. Norwegian forward ran around but didn’t make any impact.

SUB – AIDEN McGEADY 6

For Nisbet 80mins. Showed nice touches and sharpness on his first league appearance for he club.

SUB – HARRY MCKIRDY

For Cadden 87mins. Didn’t see much of the ball.

SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON

For Hanlon 87mins. Booked for a late tackle.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON

For Cabraja 87mins. Had a weak shot from distance.

Player ratings scale