Hibs player ratings: Standout player scores 8/10, but three get only 5/10 v Rangers
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured against Rangers at Ibrox.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 7/10
Made some solid if unspectacular saves that such an experienced keeper would expect himself to make. Faultless for the goals.
RB – CHRIS CADDEN 6
Excellent in the first half, defending well and combining well with Magennis and Campbell going forward. Pinned back after the break.
CD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 7
Initially handled he threat of Morelos pretty well for the most part, including an important block in first-half injury time. Played pretty well.
LCD – PAUL HANLON 5
Poor for all three Rangers goals. Weak defensive header led to the first. Wrong side of Jack for the second, outfoxed in the box for the third.
LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 5
Gave away a soft free kick early on with a clumsy challenge and given a torrid time by Tillman, but deflected long ball set Nisbet free for his goal.
RM – KYLE MAGENNIS 7
Worked well in tandem with Cadden to win the early battle on his side of the pitch. Booked for a late tackle on Kent. Decent contribution.
CM – RYAN PORTEOUS 7
Made a good fist of it in a very unnatural position, especially first half. Could not have asked for a better start with a fine headed goal.
CM – JOE NEWELL 6
Started pretty well but faded in the second half as Rangers took control, dominated possession and pinned Hibs back.
LM – ELIE YOUAN 7
Couldn’t take his chance when slid through by Campbell, but it was a decent effort. One of his better performances.
FW – JOSH CAMPBELL 8
Tormented Rangers in the air. Scraped outside of the post with left-foot strike. Superb through-ball presented Youan golden chance. Full of energy.
ST – KEVIN NISBET 7
Didn’t look like a player who has been out for ten months. Effective in the air, took the ball in very well, worked hard and took his goal brilliantly.
SUB – ELIAS MELKERSON 5
For Magennis 67mins. Norwegian forward ran around but didn’t make any impact.
SUB – AIDEN McGEADY 6
For Nisbet 80mins. Showed nice touches and sharpness on his first league appearance for he club.
SUB – HARRY MCKIRDY
For Cadden 87mins. Didn’t see much of the ball.
SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON
For Hanlon 87mins. Booked for a late tackle.
SUB – EWAN HENDERSON
For Cabraja 87mins. Had a weak shot from distance.