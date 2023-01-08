Hibs player ratings: Two players score 8/10 and one gets 9/10 after rollercoaster Motherwell win
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured against Motherwell.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 7/10
Superb save to deny Callum Slattery in the first half and couldn’t have done much with either goal. Made a few routine saves and distribution was tidy as per.
RB – CHRIS CADDEN N/A
Started well but forced off after half an hour through injury.
RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI 7
Him and Porteous as a centre-half pairing looks like Hibs’ best option at the moment. Solid enough throughout and presence caused Motherwell a few problems at set-pieces. Switched off a bit midway through first half but rocket from Porteous ensure it didn’t happen again.
LCB – RYAN PORTEOUS 8
Huge performance, initially at centre-half before being moved into midfield at 2-1. Started the move for the decisive third goal, bailed Hibs out on a few occasions at the back, and underlined his importance to this Hibs team, whatever position he’s in.
LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6
Tidy enough performance from the experienced left-back. Dealt well with Shields in the first half, kept things tight, and filled in at right-back for the last stages.
LCM – JOE NEWELL 6
Vision to pick out McGeady led to the first goal and passing was was neat as usual. Possibly not as involved after the enforced reshuffle but still did what he had to well.
RCM – JOSH CAMPBELL 7
Started in midfield but was shuffled into right-back after Cadden’s first-half injury. Caught out for Motherwell’s first but redeemed himself with assist for Nisbet’s third.
CAM – KYLE MAGENNIS 7
Cute run created space for Nisbet’s opener. Influence waned when drawn deeper after Cadden’s injury necessitated a reshuffle but if fit, should be one of the first names on the team sheet.
RF – AIDEN McGEADY 8
First league start of the season and showed how big a miss he has been during his absence. Set up the first goal, and his pace caused Paul McGinn problems all game. Still has that burst of pace, tracks back well to support his full-back and if he can stay fit, will make a huge difference to this Hibs team.
LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 7
Deployed on the right of a front three and now on six assists for the season after setting up Nisbet’s third. Still chooses the wrong option at times but Hibs undeniably look better with him in the frontline.
ST – KEVIN NISBET 9
Bagged a treble to make it five goals in five since his return to action. Was a constant pest for the Motherwell defence, took all three strikes well, and if he can keep up this sort of form it will stand the player, and Hibs, in good stead going forward.
SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 5
On for Cadden in the first half. Hasn’t played much football and it showed – typified by overcooked pass for McGeady that, had it been more measured, could have given Hibs an opening.
SUB – MARIJAN ČABRAJA 5
Replaced Magennis for the last 15 minutes but blunder led to Steelmen’s second, setting up nervy finale.
SUB – PAUL HANLON 6
Found himself dropped from the starting line-up but didn’t do anything wrong after replacing Youan for the final 15 or so.
SUB – MELKERSEN / KENNEH
No real time to make an impact after late introduction for McGeady and Nisbet.