Hibs player ratings: Two players score 8/10 despite another derby defeat by Hearts

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Couldn’t do much to stop first two goals, a fizzing shot through a forest of legs and a fine strike into the far corner. Got a hand to the third.

RB – CHRIS CADDEN 6

Josh Campbell battles for possession with James Hill. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Good going forward and his early cross almost led to a Josh Campbell opener. Strike from distance forced Clark into smart save on the hour.

RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI 6

Loose back-pass almost intercepted and led to a corner. Vital intervention to denied Shankland a second. Stretchered off with a knee injury.

LCB – RYAN PORTEOUS 6

Last game for Hibs one to forget. Needless free-kick given away for foul on Ginnelly led to first goal, which was poorly defended. Has played better.

LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 5

Did OK in his contest against Michael Smith on he left flank but occasionally exposed when Hearts counter-attacked and didn’t deliver crosses.

RCM – JOSH CAMPBELL 8

Made brilliant runs into the box and unfortunate not to score with one of them. Full of energy and helped Hibs control midfield for much of it.

CM – JAMES JEGGO 5

Baptism of fire for new signing who had only trained once with his teammates beforehand. Booked after 17 minutes, struggled with the tempo.

LCM – LEWIS STEVENSON 7

Playing in his 46h Edinburgh derby, the veteran put in a shift in the centre of midfield and didn’t let his team down. Shot over from distance.

RF – AIDEN McGEADY 8

Always looked threatening, had the beating of James Hill and delivered the ball into dangerous areas. Faded a little as the game went on.

LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6

Good and bad. Infuriating display. Got into very good and threatening areas but cut in too often and poor end product again. Hit post in injury time.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 7

Hold-up and play and work ethic excellent. Up against a good defence, service could have been better and just couldn’t get into a scoring position.

SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 5

For Jeggo 73 mins. Lively when he came on just after Hearts scored their second, too late to make a difference.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON N/A

For Jeggo 98 mins.

SUB – PAUL HANLON N/A

For Bushiri 100 mins.

