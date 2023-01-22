Hibs player ratings: Two players score 8/10 despite another derby defeat by Hearts
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the 3-0 defeat by Hearts in the Scottish Cup at Easter Road.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10
Couldn’t do much to stop first two goals, a fizzing shot through a forest of legs and a fine strike into the far corner. Got a hand to the third.
RB – CHRIS CADDEN 6
Good going forward and his early cross almost led to a Josh Campbell opener. Strike from distance forced Clark into smart save on the hour.
RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI 6
Loose back-pass almost intercepted and led to a corner. Vital intervention to denied Shankland a second. Stretchered off with a knee injury.
LCB – RYAN PORTEOUS 6
Last game for Hibs one to forget. Needless free-kick given away for foul on Ginnelly led to first goal, which was poorly defended. Has played better.
LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 5
Did OK in his contest against Michael Smith on he left flank but occasionally exposed when Hearts counter-attacked and didn’t deliver crosses.
RCM – JOSH CAMPBELL 8
Made brilliant runs into the box and unfortunate not to score with one of them. Full of energy and helped Hibs control midfield for much of it.
CM – JAMES JEGGO 5
Baptism of fire for new signing who had only trained once with his teammates beforehand. Booked after 17 minutes, struggled with the tempo.
LCM – LEWIS STEVENSON 7
Playing in his 46h Edinburgh derby, the veteran put in a shift in the centre of midfield and didn’t let his team down. Shot over from distance.
RF – AIDEN McGEADY 8
Always looked threatening, had the beating of James Hill and delivered the ball into dangerous areas. Faded a little as the game went on.
LF – ELIÉ YOUAN 6
Good and bad. Infuriating display. Got into very good and threatening areas but cut in too often and poor end product again. Hit post in injury time.
ST – KEVIN NISBET 7
Hold-up and play and work ethic excellent. Up against a good defence, service could have been better and just couldn’t get into a scoring position.
SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 5
For Jeggo 73 mins. Lively when he came on just after Hearts scored their second, too late to make a difference.
SUB – EWAN HENDERSON N/A
For Jeggo 98 mins.
SUB – PAUL HANLON N/A
For Bushiri 100 mins.