Hibs player ratings v Aberdeen: Hibs star gets 10/10 as several others score high in Easter Road 6-0 destruction

GK – David Marshall – 7

Didn't have any saves to make but was sharp racing from his line, especially in stoppage time to deny Aberdeen getting a consolation.

DR – Chris Cadden – 8

Josh Campbell, second left, is surrounded by his Hibs team-mates after scoring his second goal against Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

Solid enough on the right of the defence. Had an early shot cleared off the line.

DRC – Will Fish – 9.5

Ryan who? The Manchester United loanee was an absolute colossus at the back. Won absolutely everything and scored a header.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 8

Held back as his partner dealt with most things. Steady.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 8

Put in a couple of important tackles in the penalty box in the first half when the game was still in the balance.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7

Didn’t have the biggest of influences on the game but then didn’t have to. Got stuck in.

DM – Joe Newell – 9

Ran the show in the middle of the park and got a couple of assists with crosses from corners.

MR – Harry McKirdy – 9

Put in a great shift as he continuously won the ball back in advanced areas. Used it well when he got it too.

AM – Josh Campbell – 10

What a performance! Three goals, two potential goalsaving tackles and two assists. Incredible.

ML – Aiden McGeady – 7

Didn’t have as big an impact as some of his team-mates but a decent outing nonetheless.

FC – Elie Youan – 9

Got to be his best performance in a Hibs jersey to date. Forced the save for the opening goal, scored the third and had a delicious backheel in the build-up to the fourth. He terrified Aberdeen with his running all day.

Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 8

Came off the bench to score his eighth goal in eighth games.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 7

The returning Aussie put in a decent shift off the bench.

Sub – Josh O’Connor – 8

Won the penalty from which Campbell completed his hat-trick.

Sub – Oscar MacIntyre – 7

Because nobody in this Hibs team deserves below a 7/10.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

