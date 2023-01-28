Hibs player ratings v Aberdeen: Hibs star gets 10/10 as several others score high in Easter Road 6-0 destruction
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the 6-0 destruction of Aberdeen at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 7
Didn't have any saves to make but was sharp racing from his line, especially in stoppage time to deny Aberdeen getting a consolation.
DR – Chris Cadden – 8
Solid enough on the right of the defence. Had an early shot cleared off the line.
DRC – Will Fish – 9.5
Ryan who? The Manchester United loanee was an absolute colossus at the back. Won absolutely everything and scored a header.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 8
Held back as his partner dealt with most things. Steady.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 8
Put in a couple of important tackles in the penalty box in the first half when the game was still in the balance.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7
Didn’t have the biggest of influences on the game but then didn’t have to. Got stuck in.
DM – Joe Newell – 9
Ran the show in the middle of the park and got a couple of assists with crosses from corners.
MR – Harry McKirdy – 9
Put in a great shift as he continuously won the ball back in advanced areas. Used it well when he got it too.
AM – Josh Campbell – 10
What a performance! Three goals, two potential goalsaving tackles and two assists. Incredible.
ML – Aiden McGeady – 7
Didn’t have as big an impact as some of his team-mates but a decent outing nonetheless.
FC – Elie Youan – 9
Got to be his best performance in a Hibs jersey to date. Forced the save for the opening goal, scored the third and had a delicious backheel in the build-up to the fourth. He terrified Aberdeen with his running all day.
Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 8
Came off the bench to score his eighth goal in eighth games.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 7
The returning Aussie put in a decent shift off the bench.
Sub – Josh O’Connor – 8
Won the penalty from which Campbell completed his hat-trick.
Sub – Oscar MacIntyre – 7
Because nobody in this Hibs team deserves below a 7/10.