Hibs player ratings v Celtic: One player gets 9/10 and many 8/10s despite loss in herculean effort at Parkhead

Ratings for every Hibs player who featured in the 3-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

By Craig Fowler
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:29 GMT

GK – David Marshall – 8

Made some big saves in the first half. Unlucky not to save the penalty which squirmed under him. Not at fault for any of the goals.

DRC – Will Fish – 8

The Hibs players celebrate after Josh Campbell opened the scoring for the visitors at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS
Made a number of crucial interceptions in the penalty area as he kept up his fine recent form. Subbed off on 70 minutes with the score at 1-1.

DC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Won a penalty at one end and conceded one at the other.

DLC – Marijan Cabraja – 6

Slotted in well on the left side of the back three but did have a shocker in the build-up to the Celtic penalty award which was reversed on a VAR check.

RWB – Lewis Miller – 8

Excellent return to the starting XI. Involved constantly down the right.

MRC – CJ Egan-Riley – 8

Put in a tenacious performance while he was in the centre of the park and adjusted well after being put in the back three.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7

Helped make it difficult for Celtic in the first half especially to try and play through the Hibs resistance.

MLC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 8

Another with a very impressive return to the starting XI. Consistently got his foot in to win tackles and disrupt Celtic. Subbed after running out of steam.

LWB – Lewis Stevenson – 7

Defended well and composed in his passing down the left flank.

AM – Josh Campbell – 9

Absolutely everywhere. Worked himself into the ground, used the ball well when he got it and netted the penalty. Booked.

FC – Elie Youan – 5

His sending off was incredibly harsh, but he did struggle to keep possession during his time on the park and the first booking was a challenge he didn’t need to make.

Sub – Chris Cadden – 6

After a poor showing defensively against Rangers he was much more solid.

Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6

Given a tough assignment to try and lead the line by himself.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6

Brought on shortly before the winning goal.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

