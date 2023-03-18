Hibs player ratings v Celtic: One player gets 9/10 and many 8/10s despite loss in herculean effort at Parkhead
Ratings for every Hibs player who featured in the 3-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.
GK – David Marshall – 8
Made some big saves in the first half. Unlucky not to save the penalty which squirmed under him. Not at fault for any of the goals.
DRC – Will Fish – 8
Made a number of crucial interceptions in the penalty area as he kept up his fine recent form. Subbed off on 70 minutes with the score at 1-1.
DC – Paul Hanlon – 7
Won a penalty at one end and conceded one at the other.
DLC – Marijan Cabraja – 6
Slotted in well on the left side of the back three but did have a shocker in the build-up to the Celtic penalty award which was reversed on a VAR check.
RWB – Lewis Miller – 8
Excellent return to the starting XI. Involved constantly down the right.
MRC – CJ Egan-Riley – 8
Put in a tenacious performance while he was in the centre of the park and adjusted well after being put in the back three.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7
Helped make it difficult for Celtic in the first half especially to try and play through the Hibs resistance.
MLC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 8
Another with a very impressive return to the starting XI. Consistently got his foot in to win tackles and disrupt Celtic. Subbed after running out of steam.
LWB – Lewis Stevenson – 7
Defended well and composed in his passing down the left flank.
AM – Josh Campbell – 9
Absolutely everywhere. Worked himself into the ground, used the ball well when he got it and netted the penalty. Booked.
FC – Elie Youan – 5
His sending off was incredibly harsh, but he did struggle to keep possession during his time on the park and the first booking was a challenge he didn’t need to make.
Sub – Chris Cadden – 6
After a poor showing defensively against Rangers he was much more solid.
Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6
Given a tough assignment to try and lead the line by himself.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6
Brought on shortly before the winning goal.