Hibs player ratings v Dundee United: Several players get 'poor' marks despite late equaliser in dismal home performance

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:30pm

GK – David Marshall – 6

Could do nothing about either goal and made a good save from Steven Fletcher.

DR – Josh Campbell – 6

Kevin Nisbet celebrates after drawing Hibs level in the first half. Picture: SNS
Struggled at the position against Motherwell, so why he was put back there is anyone’s guess. Much better when moved further forward.

DC – Will Fish – 5

Hooked off early as Hibs put more attacking players on. Not great by any means and part of a shambolic defensive performance, but not the worst in green and white.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 6

Almost scored what would have been a comical own goal with a header past Marshall but otherwise wasn’t too bad.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 5

Toiled against Kieran Freeman in the first half. Improved after the break but didn’t influence the attack much.

DM – Joe Newell – 6

Seemed to be battling on his own at times as Dundee United had a constant stream of runners going at the Hibs defence. Some good passes too.

DM – Ryan Porteous – 5

His dreadful pass intercepted by Fletcher on the edge of his own penalty box set the tone for the day from Hibs. Improved after being put to centre-back, understandably.

MR – Aiden McGeady – 5

Tried to make things happen but often put a little too much mustard on his final ball.

AM – Kyle Magennis – 5

Rattled the crossbar with a 12th minute strike. Had some bright moments in attack but another member of a home midfield that was absent for most of the game.

ML – Elie Youan – 4

Showed a lot for the ball but struggled with it. No final ball, took bad angles on runs, gave up too easily on chasing a through ball at one point and his shooting was erratic.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 7

Scored both goals with a couple of excellent finishes, including rescuing a point at the death.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

Almost scored an outrageous goal with a good effort but again struggled with his touch.

Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7

Hibs improved in the middle after he came off the bench.

