Hibs player ratings v Dundee United: Several players get 'poor' marks despite late equaliser in dismal home performance
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.
GK – David Marshall – 6
Could do nothing about either goal and made a good save from Steven Fletcher.
DR – Josh Campbell – 6
Struggled at the position against Motherwell, so why he was put back there is anyone’s guess. Much better when moved further forward.
DC – Will Fish – 5
Hooked off early as Hibs put more attacking players on. Not great by any means and part of a shambolic defensive performance, but not the worst in green and white.
DC – Rocky Bushiri – 6
Almost scored what would have been a comical own goal with a header past Marshall but otherwise wasn’t too bad.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 5
Toiled against Kieran Freeman in the first half. Improved after the break but didn’t influence the attack much.
DM – Joe Newell – 6
Seemed to be battling on his own at times as Dundee United had a constant stream of runners going at the Hibs defence. Some good passes too.
DM – Ryan Porteous – 5
His dreadful pass intercepted by Fletcher on the edge of his own penalty box set the tone for the day from Hibs. Improved after being put to centre-back, understandably.
MR – Aiden McGeady – 5
Tried to make things happen but often put a little too much mustard on his final ball.
AM – Kyle Magennis – 5
Rattled the crossbar with a 12th minute strike. Had some bright moments in attack but another member of a home midfield that was absent for most of the game.
ML – Elie Youan – 4
Showed a lot for the ball but struggled with it. No final ball, took bad angles on runs, gave up too easily on chasing a through ball at one point and his shooting was erratic.
FC – Kevin Nisbet – 7
Scored both goals with a couple of excellent finishes, including rescuing a point at the death.
Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6
Almost scored an outrageous goal with a good effort but again struggled with his touch.
Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7
Hibs improved in the middle after he came off the bench.