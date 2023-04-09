GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Picking the ball out of the net after eight minutes was just about all he had to do in the first half. Busier in the second and picked up an injury.

RB – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Dundee United's Azim Behich and gave Chris Cadden a torrid time at right back

Fine going forward but struggled defensively. Could have done more to stop crosses on his side, like the which led to United’s opening goal.

RCB – WILL FISH 5

Blotted his copybook by conceding late penalty for foul on Fletcher. Probably saw more of the ball than any other Hibs player and used it well.

LCB – CJ EGAN-RILEY 6

Did OK considering he was playing out of position, but found Fletcher a real handful and was booked for pulling back the United striker.

LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 6

Supplied the cross which resulted in the equaliser when it was really needed before being replaced by Stevenson.

DCM – JAMES JEGGO 6

Yellow carded for late tackle on Scott McCann right in front of the dugouts. Competed well enough and kept it simple in possession.

DCM – JOE NEWELL 7

Always available and kept the ball moving well in a deep-lying midfield position without coming up with an incisive, penetrating forward pass.

AMR – HARRY McKIRDY 7

Bright and positive in only his third start for Hibs. Saw lots of the ball early on, getting the ball in the box early but tired as second half went on.

AMC – JOSH CAMPBELL 5

Plenty of endeavour as ever, but struggled to find space to get on the ball and make an impact in the final third.

AML – ELIÉ YOUAN 5

Started well, but wasn’t able to get past his man often enough. Missed a decent chance to score late winner.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 8

Hit bar with brilliant free-kick, held it up and competed well in a physical tussle with Mulgrew, but not given enough decent service in the box.

SUB – MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 7

For Campbell 58mins. Made the instant impact that was needed with a superb finish for the equaliser.

SUB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6

For Cabraja 75mins. Charged forward as soon as he came on.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 6

For McKirdy 75mins. Freshened it up with McKirdy tiring.

SUB – JAIR TAVARES

For Youan 86mins. Late introduction.

Player ratings scale