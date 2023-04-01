Hibs player ratings v Motherwell: Three players as low as 4/10 as hosts toil in Easter Road defeat
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who featured in the 3-1 defeat to Motherwell at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 4
Made a great early one-on-one save from Kevin van Veen but had a poor game. Gave away the penalty, should’ve saved the spot kick and looked slow at the third.
DRC – CJ Egan-Riley – 5
His area was the weak point of the Hibs defence as the 3-5-2 simply didn’t work. Moved into midfield but still struggled.
DC – Will Fish – 4
His worst game since the derby at Tynecastle at the start of the year. Out of sorts defensively and poor on the ball.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 5
The best member of the back three though it wasn’t a particularly high bar to clear.
RWB – Chris Cadden – 6
Had a couple of bright moments including an excellent whipped cross for Kevin Nisbet to pull one back.
MRC – Josh Campbell – 5
Was bright in the early going but struggled once Hibs went behind.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 5
Another player who had his poorest game in a while. Often found chasing shadows.
MLC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 4
Kept in the starting XI after a very good performance at Celtic Park but didn’t replicate that here. Booked for the foul which led to the opener and hooked at the half.
LWB – Lewis Stevenson – 5
Didn’t do much in an attacking sense to influence the game.
FC – Matthew Hoppe – 5
Really quiet. Barely got into things at all.
FC – Kevin Nisbet – 6
Maybe the best player in green and white though, again, that’s not saying much. Unlucky to have a first-half header saved and buried his chance in the second.
Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6
Added a bit of energy to the attack but the final ball wasn’t there.
Sub – Joe Newell – 6
Gave a bit more poise to the midfield.
Sub – Marijan Cabraja – 5
Mirrored Stevenson’s showing.
Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 5
Had one moment where he burst through but was robbed of possession.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6
Hibs went 3-1 down shortly after his introduction.