Hibs player ratings v Motherwell: Three players as low as 4/10 as hosts toil in Easter Road defeat

Made a great early one-on-one save from Kevin van Veen but had a poor game. Gave away the penalty, should’ve saved the spot kick and looked slow at the third.

DRC – CJ Egan-Riley – 5

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall fouls Blair Spittal, giving the away side a penalty. Picture: SNS

His area was the weak point of the Hibs defence as the 3-5-2 simply didn’t work. Moved into midfield but still struggled.

DC – Will Fish – 4

His worst game since the derby at Tynecastle at the start of the year. Out of sorts defensively and poor on the ball.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 5

The best member of the back three though it wasn’t a particularly high bar to clear.

RWB – Chris Cadden – 6

Had a couple of bright moments including an excellent whipped cross for Kevin Nisbet to pull one back.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 5

Was bright in the early going but struggled once Hibs went behind.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 5

Another player who had his poorest game in a while. Often found chasing shadows.

MLC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 4

Kept in the starting XI after a very good performance at Celtic Park but didn’t replicate that here. Booked for the foul which led to the opener and hooked at the half.

LWB – Lewis Stevenson – 5

Didn’t do much in an attacking sense to influence the game.

FC – Matthew Hoppe – 5

Really quiet. Barely got into things at all.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 6

Maybe the best player in green and white though, again, that’s not saying much. Unlucky to have a first-half header saved and buried his chance in the second.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

Added a bit of energy to the attack but the final ball wasn’t there.

Sub – Joe Newell – 6

Gave a bit more poise to the midfield.

Sub – Marijan Cabraja – 5

Mirrored Stevenson’s showing.

Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 5

Had one moment where he burst through but was robbed of possession.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6

Hibs went 3-1 down shortly after his introduction.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

