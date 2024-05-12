Hibs hit another difficult point in their Premiership season, losing 4-0 against Aberdeen in their penultimate home match this term at Easter Road.

Leighton Clarkson opened the scoring for the away side after an initially bright start by the hosts. Dante Polvara then punished a home error near their own box as boos rang out as the ball hit the net.

Bojan Miovski added a third and debutant Dons teenager Fletcher Boyd scored a fourth to compound the misery. An emotional send-off for club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson beckons on Wednesday at Easter Road, before the final game of the season away at Championship-bound Livingston. Hibs are in ninth on 42 points with Aberdeen in seventh on 44 points.

Big news had emerged from the club this week with the announcement of 2016 Scottish Cup-winning legends Hanlon and Stevenson. There was only room in the XI for the former but an imminent summer overhaul likely means they won’t be the only ones shipping out of Easter Road in the near future.

This clash featured two sides who had fallen short of their top six ambitions, now fighting to be best of the rest in the bottom half. It was Hibs who started the more menacing with Martin Boyle lively and in behind on more than one occasion, while Emiliano Marcondes had a shot blocked.

A training ground corner kick routine allowed Nathan Moriah-Welsh a dig at goal but it was way wide, as the fast tempo that started this game slowly disappeared. That was until an excellent Myziane Maolida strike was well-stopped by Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos, who also denied Boyle’s follow-up.

If anyone was scoring first, it looked like Hibs. Symptomatic of their season, they didn’t, as Aberdeen started piling pressure on and Leighton Clarkson was given time and space to pick out the left-hand corner. It was their first shot on target and for all the bright flashes Montgomery’s men had up until that point, they were trailing.

Then the errors started to come in. Mishit passes, a lack of rhythm, and eventually losing the ball on the edge of their own area. Jordan Obita was robbed in possession by Junior Hoilett, and Polvara dispatched his cutback.

It should have been three before half-time when Miovski headed over the bar from close range. A goalscorer as clinical as the North Macedonian can’t be given too many chances but that’s what Hibs did as Hoilett again caused havoc to set up the striker.

Perhaps most concerningly for the Hibs chiefs who demanded results improve after a bottom six finish, heading for a second defeat from three bottom six games seemed to come with a sense of apathy. Booing was there but it was with a real mix of indifference, such has been the nature of this season best forgotten.

Teenager Boyd scored a memorable winner for Aberdeen. The pressure has been on boss Montgomery and this result hasn’t helped his cause in winning supporters trust. With Motherwell and Livingston still to come, the end of the season can’t come quick enough ahead of a huge summer. Here’s how we rated the Hibs players against Aberdeen.

1 . Jojo Wollacott - 4/10 Didn't do much other than pick the ball out of his net four times. Photo Sales

2 . Chris Cadden - 4/10 Junior Hoilett got the better of him more than once, most prominently for the third. Out of position as Hoilett looked to tee up a fourth. Rough afternoon and had the misfortune of being up against the most lively opponent. Photo Sales

3 . Rocky Bushiri - 5/10 Was dragged out of central defence a few times chasing Aberdeen attackers. Part of a backline that looked like conceding at will. Photo Sales