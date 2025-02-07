Hibs secured a late 1-0 win against Championship Ayr United in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Martin Boyle spurned a first half chance in the last 16 tie that would have put his side ahead, before he headed down into the ground and over the bar from close range. Jordan Smith had to stay alert between the sticks for the Easter Road side as chances started to become available at a premium.

Boyle then missed another chance late in the second 45 before Rocky Bushiri again scored a key goal to get the club into a cup quarter-final. It maintains an unbeaten run that stretches to 11 games. Next up in the Premiership is an away trip to St Mirren.

A good run of form with a club hero in David Gray in the dugout has sparked hope of a bright future for Hibs after years of turbulence. That was put on full display pre-match as the club accounts displayed a loss of £7.2m for the 12-month period to the end of June 2024.

It’s near double the previous year's losses of £3.8m, despite an increased turnover by almost 30% to £15.9m. Poor recruitment and managerial sackings had played their part and continued success found under Gray right now is key to bringing calmer financial waters to Leith. And a run in the cup can never hurt club coffers.

Up against a club hero in Scott Brown, under Friday night lights, on the TV and against a side challenging for Premiership promotion, this was the tie many neutrals may have earmarked for a cup shock. Gray’s side went about their early business in a professional manner, showing they were in no mood to let such a narrative spin out.

Warren O’Hora missed an early chance and Boyle had two he would like to have back. His first was comfortable for Hearts loanee Harry Stone in the Ayr goal to stop, and he had a man free near the penalty spot, while his next was a header into the deck and over the bar. Smith was needed at the other end too for making a smart stop, as Ayr proved a stuffy foe.

Much like the Hibs favourite who managed them, they were hard-working, disciplined and possessing moments of quality. The first half brought no goals and neither did the opening 15 of the second, with tension growing and home belief in a result to savour. Every sting of Smith’s gloves like the one Conor McLennan brought on only added to this.

Kieran Bowie was brought on for some added firepower but still the Honest Men stood tall. Then, Lenny Agbaire provided a golden chance to Boyle with a mishit primed for punishment, but the forward could only put wide. It’s the type of chances in a game of fine margins that can seldom be missed.

But just like he did in draws against Aberdeen and Rangers, Bushiri stepped up to continue his crusade towards cult hero stardom, Jack Iredale’s long throw headed on by Bowie and into the path of the diving defender who prodded home. Smith made two strong saves at the end to prevent further drama and Hibs will enjoy their weekend toasting a last eight spot in the cup. Here’s how we rated the Hibs players in Ayrshire.

1 . Jordan Smith - 8/10 Good save early on to prevent a home lead and then a leveller with two good stops. Positioning good as was distribution. A calm and composed display. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Chris Cadden - 6/10 Up and down the right all night. Provided some attacking threat and comfortable in a defensive sense. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Warren O'Hora - 7/10 Solid enough shift from the defender. Helped keep the Ayr forward line at bay. | SNS Group Photo Sales