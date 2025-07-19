Hibs lost 2-0 against Bolton Wanderers during a friendly as they prepared for FC Midtjylland next week.

In Darren McGregor’s testimonial, head coach David Gray got one final look at his team ahead of the Europa League second round qualifier first leg away from home. Chris Cadden helped deny a key away chance before Amario Cozier-Duberry blasted an effort into the home net. Sonny Sharples-Ahmed then pounced on an error at the back to win the game, Junior Hoilett having hit the bar minutes previous. Hibs now have five days to get fully set for their key battle in Denmark.

A strong XI was fielded by the boss as his ex teammate and now colleague at HTC came out the tunnel. A recent car crash denied him the chance to get kitted out once more but McGregor - one of 2016’s Scottish Cup heroes - delivered the match ball to a warm reception from both sets of fans. Then it was all about the action on the park and a tame opening 20 minutes played out.

Dylan Levitt did well to deny Bolton on the break and he had a pop at goal at the other end as the visitors from England’s League One controlled much of the pressure. The right hand side of Cadden brothers was needed to get in front of a Bolton cross, nudging the ball onto the post before keeper Jordan Smith gathered. Cozier-Duberry fired in a lovely effort off the right, cutting inside and firing beyond Raphael Sallinger, who had replaced Smith in Hibs’ only half time change as Gray looked to get extended minutes into some of his men.

Subs came quick and fast on both sides after the hour mark as tensions crept up ever so slightly in the stands after Bolton’s opener. There was then some time for Hibs to see their record signing, Thibault Klidje, who was handed a first chance to impress fans off the bench following his move from Luzern. Good play by Elie Youan teed up Hoilett for a lovely volleyed effort which clattered the crossbar. Bolton had made it two in the dying embers, Jacob MacIntyre robbed in possession and Sharples-Ahmed provided the finishing touches. Here’s how we rated the Hibs players.

1 . Jordan Smith - 7/10 Couple of smart stops and looked comfortable under pressure. A solid 45 minutes.

2 . Chris Cadden - 6/10 Got an hour. Decent block in his own box and kept the left hand side at bay.

3 . Rocky Bushiri - 7/10 Took a belter to the chest which was warmly applauded. Put in some decent blocks to show why the club were keen to tie him down to a new deal. Only man to play 90.