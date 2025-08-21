Hibs lost 2-1 in the first leg of their Conference League play-off tie against Legia Warsaw.

The hosts came flying out the traps at a packed Easter Road as Josh Mulligan and Josh Campbell both passed up early chances alongside a host of half-openings. Against quarter-finalists in this competition last year, Hibs had to be on guard, Jean Pierre Nsame’s goal bound effort brilliantly blocked by Rocky Bushiri. Another outstanding block was needed by the defensive powerhouse to stop a certain away strike as Legia upped the ante after a ropey start.

A lengthy wait for VAR intention eventually prompted referee Mohammad Al Emara as instructed by tech official Christian-Petru Ciochirca, and a penalty was given to booing and whistling from home fans. That noise dropped like a stone when Nsame blasted high into the net. Given the length of check, many in the ground felt it dipped into the harsh category amid claims of offside for Legia, but the visitors cared not a jot.

Nsama was a livewire and Hibs didn’t get close enough to him as he lobbed a perfect pass into Pawel Wszolek who volleyed home. Head coach David Gray made three changes soon into the second half to try and turn this one in Hibs’ favour, with the head coach turning to Nicky Cadden, Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa, instantly ramping up tempo.

A mere 10 minutes later and the tie looked done, Bartosz Kapustka finishing off a well worked visiting move that broke down the home rearguard piece by piece. An offside call bailed them out but this one was hanging by a thread in the competitive sense with an away leg looming. Junior Hoilett broke free in the final third and his flashed ball across goal should have been tapped into the empty net but nobody was there to bundle home.

Thibault Klidje then passed up a free header as Nicky Cadden’s cross begged to be headed home, but Mulligan ensured the deficit was halved before another episode of ‘Hibs away,’ rifling home from close range after a penalty box scramble to give them a chance of progress. Here’s how we rated the Hibs players against Polish opposition, now enjoying a free weekend before their massive trip abroad next week.

1 . Jordan Smith - 5/10 Alert when needed and made a couple of decent saves. Close with penalty but helpless overall with Legia goals.

2 . Warren O'Hora - 6/10 An iron man so far this term. Lurched into attacking areas when needed to build play. Tired late on and Legia sensed that.

3 . Rocky Bushiri - 6/10 Great last ditch defending when needed. Desperately unfortunate at penalty incident.