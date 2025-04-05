Hibs secured a famous 2-0 win against Rangers in their latest Premiership match.

Dylan Levitt took the plaudits for the away opener as his shot from range squirmed under goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Easter Road rearguard soon sprung into life to keep the hosts at bay. Nedim Bajrami hit the bar for Rangers in the second half who were seeking not to lose a fifth home game in a row.

Martin Boyle thought he had netted a winner for Hibs before the offside flag went up, but VAR intervened and allowed the cool strike. Hibs remain third in the table after a win that keeps them undefeated in the top flight during 2025.

They might not have picked up a win at Ibrox in more than seven years but David Gray and co headed west with form to savour, having not lost in the Premiership since December 7th at Celtic Park. Their only loss over the last 18 matches in all competitions was at the home of the champions, everyone else in that time failing to take maximum spoils.

Rangers proved the ultimate enigma wrapped in a conundrum football team wise. The same side that can dig out results in the Europa League against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce had also lost to Queen’s Park, St Mirren and Motherwell in recent domestic clashes.

It was domestic Rangers that Hibs met early on and that allowed Levitt to pounce. He struck and hoped from around 25 yards but Butland didn’t deal with it well, the ball squirming into the net. Barry Ferguson’s side didn’t know how to go about trying to carve Hibs open as the game cut a complexion of a host not knowing how to win at home and a visitor incapable of losing.

They had started to get a look at Jordan Smith’s goal though as Hibs control in the game loosened. It was Cyriel Dessers with both efforts, Smith doing well to react to the first from close range and then the striker was put through on goal. Bushiri did enough to put him off as he blazed high and over.

Dessers again had a showdown with Bushiri and again he was diverted out of the centre of the box and ended up shooting high and wide. There was probably one too many chances being had by Rangers though for Gray, who’s side hadn’t really troubled Butland outside the goal.

Hoilett’s long range drive at the second half’s start was as close as Hibs had come since Levitt and Bajrami’s crossbar effort was another reminder they were sailing dangerously close to the wind. Gaps were beginning to open though as Light Blue desperation grew and Josh Campbell missed narrowly albeit it was dragged back for a foul.

Then it was Boyle in behind but denied by the offside flag. After a lengthy VAR review and one short lived dose of away end limbs, more were sparked when the lines were drawn and deemed the Socceroos star onside. Game over and Hibs march on to keep their incredible streak going with third place still within their grasp. Can anyone stop this Hibs side? Apparently not.

Here is how we rated the Hibs players.

Jordan Smith - 6/10 Good save in the first half. Did all the basics well and no clear errors in his game.

Chris Cadden - 7/10 Charged up and down the right all day. A good combo with Boyle on the right,

Lewis Miller - 7/10 Played on the right of a three man defence. Pace and power was key to halting an attack-heavy Rangers team.