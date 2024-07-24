An experimental Hibs squad lost 3-2 against Watford in a fitness-boosting friendly test ahead of the new Premiership season.

A game arranged as part of Ryan Porteous’ move to the English Championship last summer, it was the defender’s first game back at Easter Road since. For Hibs head coach David Gray, he was using the clash as a training exercise to get a look at his full squad.

The starting XI that began the match outside right-back Kanayo Megwa would be replaced at the break, with a host of fringe stars getting a chance to impress. Coming off a 1-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup group stage on Saturday, Gray started strong and almost had the opener when Nathan Moriah-Welsh was unfortunate to not turn a loose backpass into the Watford net.

Josh Campbell ensured they did have the lead inside a positive opening 15 minutes, Martin Boyle’s fizzed low ball turned in beneath the keeper by the academy graduate. Watford struck back just past the half-hour mark, Kwadwo Baah’s cutback into the box converted by Imran Louza.

Rocco Vata left Celtic for Watford this transfer window and showed his capability after a few mazy runs, blasting a shot low into the corner, albeit aided by a deflection off Dylan Vente. Then the 10 changes came for the second half as the experimental nature of this friendly fully kicked in.

Hibs would soon level through a man looking to stake a claim for sticking around at Easter Road, Harry McKirdy, who latched onto a lofted pass by Dylan Levitt that wasn’t dealt with properly by Porteous. McKirdy rounded Jonathan Bond and finished in cool fashion into an empty net.

An error crept in at the other end too that allowed Watford to regain the lead. Riley Harbottle couldn’t get the ball out from his feet when passed to by keeper Max Boruc, with Watford pouncing and netting through Amin Nabizada. Pre-season vibes crept into the remainder of this one but the scoreline was never likely to be the biggest thing Gray took from this match, rather the chance to look at much of his squad in action while building some fitness.

Next up is Peterhead at the weekend, as they look to book a Premier Sports Cup knockout round spot in their group stage finale. Here is how we rated the Hibs players vs Watford.

1 . Jordan Smith - 5/10 Helpless for the two goals and didn't have a lot to do otherwise. Most important thing is minutes on the park. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kanayo Megwa - 7/10 The star who played the most minutes. Came up against an experienced pro in Tom Ince and handled 1 vs 1s fairly well. Slotted into being a right-sided centre-back at times in the second 45 and handled that no bother. Made a good claim for the right-back spot in Gray's side for competitive fixtures. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10 Composed at the back. Looks like a leading presence in central defence already. | SNS Group Photo Sales