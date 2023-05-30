Hibs player to sign for Livingston after contract expires with Easter Road club

The 29-year-old joined the Leith club in February following a successful trial spell after he was let go by Fleetwood Town. However, he made just one appearance, coming on in the final moments of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle as an emergency striker.

The centre-back has a wealth of experience playing in the top flight with Hamilton Accies and Aberdeen, while he has three Scotland caps to his name.

Injuries have curtailed his appearances in recent seasons but Livingston boss David Martindale is confident he can still return to his best.

Michael Devlin came on to make his Hibs debut in the 89th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

He said: “I’m delighted to get Mikey over the line. He brings a wealth of experience at an extremely good level.

“Mikey has had his injury problems over the last 2-3 seasons but I am confident that we have a fantastic skill set at the club to get Mikey back playing premier league football.

“He is a good age and was playing international football in late 2019. He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park. He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.

“Mikey has signed a one-year contract that can be extended year-on-year based on a set amount of starts each season triggering the year extension up to three years.”

