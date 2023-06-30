A Hibs fan through and through, the 26-year-old has been a regular member of the first team thanks to her talent and versatility on both flanks. After making her debut back in 2014 against Rangers, Leishman has never looked back, starring in four cup-winning campaigns as well as playing under the lights at Easter Road in both the Edinburgh Derby and Champions League fixtures. Speaking about her new deal, Shannon told Hibs: "I'm delighted to be signing a new contract, being a Hibs fan this club means the world to me."

Leishman joined the club at Under 13’s level and quickly made her way up the ranks to now become one of the more experienced players at the club. Manager Grant Scott was also delighted that the defender put pen-to-paper as he prepares the team for the upcoming campaign. “Shannon is a Hibs fan, she knows just how special a club this is and what it means to dawn the badge every week,” he told Hibs. “I am delighted that she has extended her stay and I am looking forward to working with her again this upcoming season.”

The fixtures for the upcoming campaign are set to be announced on Monday. Hibs will be hoping to get off to a positive start as they looked to catch Hearts as well as the top three after finishing fifth last season. Fans can also now buy their tickets for a friendly against Montrose on July 16th hosted at Meadowbank Stadium.