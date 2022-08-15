Hibs players fully aware of what needs to change in upcoming games

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs went down 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena after Ayo Obileye headed in a late winner for the hosts. Davie Martindale’s side led at the break through Joel Nouble after Hibs put in a terrible performance in the opening 45 minutes.

After some harsh truths from the manager, and the introduction of Martin Boyle, Lee Johnson’s men were much improved in the second period and can count themselves unlucky not have put themselves in front after Kenneh headed them level. Ultimately, though, they paid the price for failing to perform for the full 90.

“For me, the first half wasn’t good enough. We’ve seen it in pre-season and in the games, the first half is killing us,” said Kenneh. “It’s almost like we don’t react until they score. We need to start with the mindset we are losing the game and just go for it.

“Everyone was saying in the changing room, we shouldn't need to go a goal down to react. We need to be bang on it from the first minute. On a pitch like that we should have played our game.

“Why does it keep happening? I don’t know. The mentality maybe. I don’t want to make any excuses, like we are new boys, it will take time, or anything like that. We just were not good enough on the day.

“No excuses. We want to analyse the game and improve.”

It’s a habit Hibs will need to rid themselves of sooner rather than later, especially with the visit of Rangers to Easter Road next weekend. But the summer signing from Leeds United insists his team-mates have to treat every match with the same mindset.

“We can’t afford to do it again. It’s a big game. Every big should be a big game though, and we should be fighting for three points, no matter what the occasion,” said Kenneh.

“Those big games are easy to get up for. But these are the games that will define our season and the fight for second, third, fourth place or whatever. These are the games we want to win."

