One of Hibs star performers in recent seasons, the Australian international has a sanguine relationship with the man who guided the team to a League Cup semi final and Scottish Cup final in his first full season in charge, as well as securing the club a top three league finish for the first time since 2004/05 and an opportunity of Uefa Conference League qualification - a campaign that gets underway against Santa Coloma, of Andorra, this evening.

And, appreciative of the impact he has had on his own career, Boyle has backed his gaffer to continue his improvement project.

“He’s been fantastic for me,” said the 28 year-old. “When I look at the numbers from last season, he’s given me the freedom to play which is all that any player can ask for.

HIbs manager Jack Ross and Martin Boyle have developed a strong working relationship since the former took the helm. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

“He has a great staff and he’s just added David Gray to that, which will be an even bigger boost for him.

“He’s a great man manager and from the first day that he came in all of the players have bought into what he wants. We’ve got a great belief and since the manager’s come in, he’s put a plan in place for what we want to achieve and we’re all working towards the same goal.

“We’ve heavily bought into that. We had a successful-ish season last year – minus a few cup games. But finishing third in the league was great for us.

“Hopefully we can go a step further this year.”

It has, Boyle admits, worked out better than he could have hoped, given his injury issues when Ross first arrived.

“Coming back from injury, I didn’t really know what was going to happen. He may not have fancied me so it could have been completely different for myself. But, he’s come in and been fantastic for me, he’s given me the time on the pitch and I've paid him back in the numbers.

“Goals and assists were exactly what he wanted and he’s taken the club to a better level.

“We are much more competitive so he’s deserved what he’s earned and long may it continue.”

