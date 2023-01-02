GK – DAVID MARSHALL 5/10

No chance with the first two goals and twice denied Josh Ginnelly. Third goal was a collective defensive disaster but ‘keeper might have done better.

RB – WILL FISH 4

Handed first start for Hibs in unfamiliar right-back role but blundered in the opening ten minutes, allowing Cammy Devlin to rob him in the lead-up to Hearts’ opener. Hooked at the break.

RCD – ROCKY BUSHIRI 5

Penalised (eventually) for handball allowing Lawrence Shankland to score the second from the spot but solid enough otherwise.

LCD – PAUL HANLON 5

The Hibs players participate in a minute's applause to remember Brazilian football legend Pele ahead of the Edinburgh derby

Outmuscled and outpaced by Humphrys for the third. Powerless at first and second goals.

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 5

Didn’t cover himself in glory at the third goal but usual industry at left-back.

RM – CHRIS CADDEN 5

Fortunate not to see red for two bookable offences in the first half in more advanced role. A couple of half-chances in the second half.

CM – JOE NEWELL 5

Did his part in helping to create openings in the second half as Hearts sat back but forwards were unable to take chances. Denied flukey goal by Zander Clark.

CM – JOSH CAMPBELL 5

Usually thrives in big occasions but was kept quiet by Hearts’ midfield.

ML – ÉLIE YOUAN 5

Was Hibs’ most potent attacking threat but should have done better with first-half chance when Sibbick intervened and too many crosses didn’t beat the first man.

FW – HARRY McKIRDY 4

Lee Johnson sang his praises pre-match as he gave him a rare start but the forward struggled to make an impact and didn’t come out for the second half.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 5

Plugged away and had one of Hibs’ best chances from Youan’s cutback but Alex Cochrane, who marshalled the Scotland striker well throughout the game, blocked the effort.

SUB – KYLE MAGENNIS 5

For McKirdy at half-time. Added an energy to the attack that hadn’t been there in the first half but most notable contribution was passing up two glorious chances to pull one back towards the end.

SUB – AIDEN McGEADY 5