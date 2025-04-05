Hibs head to Ibrox to take on second-placed Rangers this afternoon, with David Gray knowing that his Easter Road warriors can steal a major march on their rivals for third spot by getting a result in Govan. With Nicky Cadden back in training but Joe Newell and Elie Youan missing out, the Hibs boss has plenty of options.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh, who missed out on the win over St Johnstone in part because of jet lag after being away on international duty with Guyana, might squeeze his way back into the starting XI ahead of Dylan Levitt, given the profile of the opposition today. Up front, Gray also has some choices to make.

And could he contemplate dropping Junior Hoilett, handed Man of the Match honours for his virtuoso performance at home last weekend, for an entirely different challenge? Josh Campbell’s energy and ability to do the running of two players might be more valuable, in this instance.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

GK Jordan Smith Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper.

RCB Lewis Miller Only debate is whether he starts on right of back three, keeping Warren O'Hora out of the team, or replaces Chris Cadden at right wingback. In fine form.

CB Rocky Bushiri Does a lot of unseen organisational work and puts in the hard yards. When he isn't commanding all of the attention with surging runs and dramatic goals.