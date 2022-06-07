Hibs pre-season: Club confirms Portugal friendlies as decision made on fans attending

Pools revealed last month that the two teams would meet in the Algarve for a game and the Brewers will also take on Lee Johnson’s side in the sun as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Albion will be based in Vilamoura while Hartlepool are travelling to the Colina Verde Sports Resort in Moncarapacho.

The Hartlepool game kicks off at 11am on Wednesday June 29 with the fixture against the League One side being played on Friday July 1 with the same start time.

Hibs will use the Amendoeira Golf Resort in Alcantarilha as their HQ for a week from June 26 until July 3.

Supporters will be permitted to attend the matches free of charge, although the venue has space for just 200 fans so admission will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis and is standing only.

Hibs will also hold an open training session sandwiched between the two friendly matches with any supporters in the area invited to attend.

The Easter Road side is due to return to East Mains for the start of pre-season training on Saturday June 18, with Lee Johnson meeting his squad for the first time.

Hibs will play two matches during their trip to Portugal

Players and staff will spend a week at the Ormiston complex before heading out to Portugal.