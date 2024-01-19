News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hibs predicted line-up for Forfar Athletic Scottish Cup clash with Nick Montgomery still short on bodies

Few options for Monty ahead of Forfar trip

By John Greechan
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

Hibs kick off their season 2023-24 Scottish Cup campaign tomorrow with a trip to play Forfar in a fourth-round tie that sees the Easter Road side travel north as heavy favourites. But the visitors are still short on numbers for the resumption of competitive football following the winter shutdown.

With Chris Cadden, Adam Le Fondre and Jake Doyle-Hayes not yet in contention for game time, and Harry McKirdy being viewed as an impact sub, Nick Montgomery doesn't have many options as he pulls together a starting XI. Here's how we think he'll tackle this first step on - he hopes - the road to Hampden:

Former Scotland goalie remains undisputed No. 1.

1. GK David Marshall

Former Scotland goalie remains undisputed No. 1.

Photo Sales
Teenager has taken the step up to first team in his stride.

2. RB Rory Whittaker

Teenager has taken the step up to first team in his stride.

Photo Sales
On-loan Man U defender is attracting interest from England - but will start in Forfar.

3. CB Will Fish

On-loan Man U defender is attracting interest from England - but will start in Forfar.

Photo Sales
Club captain will make his 16th start of the season.

4. CB Paul Hanlon

Club captain will make his 16th start of the season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page