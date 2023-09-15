News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted line up for Kilmarnock fixture as Nick Montgomery makes change

John Greechan has made his prediction on who he thinks will start for Hibs in Nick Montgomery’s first game in charge at Kilmarnock

By John Greechan
Published 15th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

Four training sessions, one day off and a couple of players returning from international duty.

If Nick Montgomery’s first working week as Hibs head coach hasn’t exactly been the stuff of pre-season dreams, he’s at least had an opportunity to work with his new players – most of them, anyway – and devise some sort of game plan for tomorrow’s trip to Rugby Park.

Against a Kilmarnock team who have already beaten both Rangers and Celtic on home turf this season, how much does Montgomery look to change on match day one of his tenure?

With interim boss David Gray – still very much an integral part of the backroom staff under the new man – having led this group to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie just before the international break, the former Central Coast Mariners boss may opt for evolution over revolution.

Taking that into account, then, here’s how we think Hibs are likely to line up – in a 4-4-1-1 formation – for the trip to Ayrshire.

Montgomery once played alongside the veteran in a Scotland Futures squad. Unlikely to make any change here.

1. David Marshall - GK

Former Central Coast Mariners defender will understand exactly what the new man wants from his team.

2. Lewis Miller - Right Back

The ex-Manchester United youth is likely to retain his spot in the starting XI.

3. Will Fish - Central Defender

Veteran defender hasn’t been brilliant this season – few at Hibs have – but brings loads of experience to the team.

4. Paul Hanlon - Central Defender

