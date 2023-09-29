Hibs predicted line up v Dundee as Nick Montgomery makes changes

Nick Montgomery may rest a couple of players for tomorrow’s visit of Dundee – but is unlikely to tinker dramatically with a winning formula. Hibs round off a three-game week with their third straight home fixture and, after beating St Johnstone in the league and winning their Viaplay Cup quarter-final against St Mirren, are guaranteed to be in a confident mood.

Montgomery, three games into his time as head coach, has been pleased with the consistency shown by his team since he replaced Lee Johnson earlier this month. He’s been particularly impressed with the back four and the central midfield pairing of Joe Newell and Jimmy Jeggo, so isn’t expected to make any changes there. But there are other areas of the pitch where he may tinker, so let’s take a look at our predicted line up.