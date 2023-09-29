News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted line up v Dundee as Nick Montgomery makes changes

John Greechan predicts the Hibs side to face Dundee at Easter Road

By John Greechan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST

Nick Montgomery may rest a couple of players for tomorrow’s visit of Dundee – but is unlikely to tinker dramatically with a winning formula. Hibs round off a three-game week with their third straight home fixture and, after beating St Johnstone in the league and winning their Viaplay Cup quarter-final against St Mirren, are guaranteed to be in a confident mood.

Montgomery, three games into his time as head coach, has been pleased with the consistency shown by his team since he replaced Lee Johnson earlier this month. He’s been particularly impressed with the back four and the central midfield pairing of Joe Newell and Jimmy Jeggo, so isn’t expected to make any changes there. But there are other areas of the pitch where he may tinker, so let’s take a look at our predicted line up.

Will continue in goal - and hope for a second clean sheet in three games.

1. GK - David Marshall

The right back has been outstanding in Montgomery’s first three games.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

A key element of Monty plan at central defence.

3. CB - Will Fish

Consistently given the nod ahead of club captain Paul Hanlon at left centre-half.

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri

