Hibs predicted line up v Dundee as Nick Montgomery makes decisions

International duty has given leg-weary key men a breather

By John Greechan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:05 GMT

Hibs return to Scottish Premiership action when they travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee tomorrow, with head coach Nick Montgomery eager to capitalise on work done during the international break. While Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle were all away on national service, two weeks without SPFL football allowed a lot of weary men to get a couple of days off - before being put straight back to work on the training ground.

Christian Doidge's return to fitness gives Monty another much-needed option up front - but the Welshman could be restricted to a place on the bench, as the boss looks to juggle his attacking threats. Josh Campbell looked more than decent as a stand-in striker, despite his grounding as a midfielder, while Martin Boyle's pace - alongside that of Elie Youan and Jair Tavares - might be the deciding factor in his selection.

As Hibs go chasing a win that would see them leapfrog the Dark Blues and take them into the top six, here's how we think Montgomery's men will line up:

An ever present, he's the established No. 1.

1. GK David Marshall

An ever present, he's the established No. 1.

Photo Sales
Back from making home debut for Socceroos.

2. RB Lewis Miller

Back from making home debut for Socceroos.

Photo Sales
First choice centre half every week.

3. CB Will Fish

First choice centre half every week.

Photo Sales
Just back from international duty with the DRC.

4. CB Rocky Bushiri

Just back from international duty with the DRC.

Photo Sales
