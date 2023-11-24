Hibs predicted line up v Dundee as Nick Montgomery makes decisions

Hibs return to Scottish Premiership action when they travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee tomorrow, with head coach Nick Montgomery eager to capitalise on work done during the international break. While Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle were all away on national service, two weeks without SPFL football allowed a lot of weary men to get a couple of days off - before being put straight back to work on the training ground.

Christian Doidge's return to fitness gives Monty another much-needed option up front - but the Welshman could be restricted to a place on the bench, as the boss looks to juggle his attacking threats. Josh Campbell looked more than decent as a stand-in striker, despite his grounding as a midfielder, while Martin Boyle's pace - alongside that of Elie Youan and Jair Tavares - might be the deciding factor in his selection.

As Hibs go chasing a win that would see them leapfrog the Dark Blues and take them into the top six, here's how we think Montgomery's men will line up:

2 . RB Lewis Miller Back from making home debut for Socceroos. Photo Sales

3 . CB Will Fish First choice centre half every week. Photo Sales