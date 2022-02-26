Hibs' predicted starting XI for Celtic match – with change of shape

Shaun Maloney began his Hibs career with a pair of wins against Aberdeen and Dundee United to end 2021, but then the Hibees went six matches without earning the three points.

He’ll be hoping the 3-1 come-from-behind triumph over Arbroath and last week’s impressive home victory over Ross County is starting to generate a bit of momentum.

Unfortunately, the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front.

Elias Melkersen and James Scott, who were on the bench last weekend, won’t be involved due to illness, taking the number of sidelined players to eight.

Midfielder Ewan Henderson is also unavailable for selection with the terms of his loan arrangement meaning he is ineligible to face his parent club, meaning Hibs are without nine senior players.

Wingback Demi Mitchell also misses out along with January signing Harry Clarke, club captain Paul Hanlon, long-term absentee Kyle Magennis, versatile defender Paul McGinn and experienced midfielder Joe Newell.

Teenagers Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre were named on the bench last week against Ross County.

Maloney has to take all that into consideration, as well as the threat posed by a Celtic team who will play 4-3-3.

Here's how we think Maloney will set out his side...

1. GK - Matt Macey Brought back into the team to face Rangers and has kept his place since. Certain to start. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RB - Chris Cadden If Maloney deploys a back four to counter Celtic's front three, Cadden will start at right-back Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB - Rocky Bushiri Injury to Paul Hanlon limits Maloney's options at centre-back so Bushiri will continue alongside Ryan Porteous. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB - Ryan Porteous The boyhood Hibby has been the club's best player this term. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales