Hibs predicted starting XI for crucial trip to Aberdeen - all change in defence

The visitors, who currently occupy fourth, hold a five-point advantage over their hosts but the Scottish Premiership table could look very different at the end of this weekend after all the matches have been played.
Shaun Maloney's injury concerns are lessening, with Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell both pushing for starts in the north-east while Josh Doig, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Ewan Henderson will all be given until the last moment to prove their fitness. Rocky Bushiri also returns from suspension which should allow Chris Cadden to return to his familiar right wing-back role.
Doig and Henderson both took part in training on Thursday but Saturday's game may come too soon for goalkeeper Matt Macey, with Kevin Dabrowski set to deputise once again.
Kevin Nisbet (ACL), Kyle Magennis (knee), Harry Clarke (hamstring), Demi Mitchell (foot) and Paul McGinn (knock) remain sidelined.
Assuming Doig and Henderson are only fit for the bench and JDH doesn't make it, here is our predicted Hibs line-up for the trip to Pittodrie ...