Hibs predicted starting XI for crucial trip to Aberdeen - all change in defence

The visitors, who currently occupy fourth, hold a five-point advantage over their hosts but the Scottish Premiership table could look very different at the end of this weekend after all the matches have been played.

Shaun Maloney's injury concerns are lessening, with Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell both pushing for starts in the north-east while Josh Doig, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Ewan Henderson will all be given until the last moment to prove their fitness. Rocky Bushiri also returns from suspension which should allow Chris Cadden to return to his familiar right wing-back role.

Doig and Henderson both took part in training on Thursday but Saturday's game may come too soon for goalkeeper Matt Macey, with Kevin Dabrowski set to deputise once again.

Kevin Nisbet (ACL), Kyle Magennis (knee), Harry Clarke (hamstring), Demi Mitchell (foot) and Paul McGinn (knock) remain sidelined.

Assuming Doig and Henderson are only fit for the bench and JDH doesn't make it, here is our predicted Hibs line-up for the trip to Pittodrie ...

1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski The Pole is likely to deputise for Matt Macey again after the Hibs no.1 suffered a recurrance of the injury that kept him out of the goalless draws against Dundee and St Johnstone in last week's Scottish Cup win at Motherwell. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DRC - Rocky Bushiri The Belgian defender returns from suspension following his red card against Dundee. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DC - Ryan Porteous The 22-year-old has been solid at the heart of the back three. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DLC - Paul Hanlon The skipper returns to the squad for the first time since being injured in the 1-0 win over Cove Rangers on January 20. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales