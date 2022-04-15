Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has fresh injury concerns to deal with. Picture: SNS

Hibs' predicted starting XI for Hearts semi-final - with several changes for Edinburgh derby

Hibs are feeling down at the moment but they know going into Saturday’s all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final that a victory in the contest can change everything.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:44 pm

Not only would it give the Easter Road their first ever victory over arch-rivals Hearts at the national stadium, it would also keep their hopes of European football alive (which next season guarantees eight games for the Scottish Cup winner) while at the same time giving them the chance to rob Hearts of such a dream scenario.

Unfortunately for manager Shaun Maloney, he doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front. Already contending with a lengthy absence list, Maloney may also have to add Drey Wright and Josh Doig to the list as both of them are doubts. Christian Doidge is touch-and-go also, while Rocky Bushiri is expected to recover from a knock sustained in the 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle. Paul McGinn and Demetri Mitchell have both returned to training but aren’t expected to feature. Kevin Nisbet is out for the season.

Here’s how we reckon Hibs will line-up...

1. GK - Matt Macey

Was recalled after recovering from injury last week and will likely keep his place.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. RB - Harry Clarke

We're predicting Maloney to change things up into a back-four system with Clarke moving from left wing-back into a more right-back role.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. DL - Lewis Stevenson

Josh Doig is an injury doubt. Even if he is fit enough to play don't be too surprised to see Stevenson start anyway as Maloney looks to get more experience in the side.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. CB - Ryan Porteous

Arguably Hibs' best player this season, Porteous is available and will be in the team.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

