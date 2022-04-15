Hibs' predicted starting XI for Hearts semi-final - with several changes for Edinburgh derby

Not only would it give the Easter Road their first ever victory over arch-rivals Hearts at the national stadium, it would also keep their hopes of European football alive (which next season guarantees eight games for the Scottish Cup winner) while at the same time giving them the chance to rob Hearts of such a dream scenario.

Unfortunately for manager Shaun Maloney, he doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front. Already contending with a lengthy absence list, Maloney may also have to add Drey Wright and Josh Doig to the list as both of them are doubts. Christian Doidge is touch-and-go also, while Rocky Bushiri is expected to recover from a knock sustained in the 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle. Paul McGinn and Demetri Mitchell have both returned to training but aren’t expected to feature. Kevin Nisbet is out for the season.