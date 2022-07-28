Hibs' predicted starting XI for opening day trip to St Johnstone - with many new faces set to feature

It’s quite a challenge to predict the Hibs line-up for the trip to McDiarmid Park for a number of reasons.

The Edinburgh Hibees have had one of the biggest squad overhauls in the Scottish Premiership over the course of the summer as the club have both looked to improve upon the talent within the unit after last season’s disappointment and shape it into new manager Lee Johnson’s imagine.

However, things didn’t go well for the club in the Premier Sports Cup campaign, so it’d difficult to point to any example of a strongest XI and use that as a benchmark.

There’s also the curveball of new additions Elie Youan and Marijan Cabraja receiving their work permits this week and being available to play, but perhaps lacking the fitness and sharpness in which to do so.

In the end, we went for this...

1. GK - David Marshall He's just been named as Hibs captain so it would be quite the shock if he weren't between the sticks on opening day.

2. DR - Chris Cadden Lewis Miller looks like he may need a bit of time to get used to his new surroundings, so expect Cadden to continue at full-back.

3. DL - Josh Campbell Hibs thought they were better in the second half in the last competitive fixture against Morton. Whether that's true or not is up for debate, but Campbell came on at left-back in the match. Lewis Stevenson is still carrying a knock, while it might come too early for new signing Marijan Cabraja.

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri The defender, who was inadvertently at the heart of the Morton ineligible farce, had a strong Premier Sports Cup campaign.