Some of the decisions facing David Gray ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Hearts are fairly straightforward, on the face of things. No matter how illogical football can be at times, most major selection calls are based on hard fact, rather than personal opinion.

Don’t expect, then, Gray to throw the baby out with the bathwater as he looks to fix the fatal flaws undermining all of his best efforts to date. While few of those culpable for Hibs being stuck at to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership could complain about being dropped, making wholesale changes so suddenly would either be an incredibly bold move or - if it doesn’t pay off - a sing of panic.

That doesn’t mean Gray won’t be tinkering with both his starting XI and his bench for the first Edinburgh Derby of the season, though. Partly because of injuries and suspensions, but also out of the necessity to change a non-winning formula, he’ll be sorely tempted to make at least a couple of switches.

A lot of the focus has been on Josef Bursik since his calamitous role in last weekend’s injury-time collapse against Dundee United at Tannadice. Gray insists he hasn’t lost faith in the former England Under-21 goalkeeper. We’ll see.

At the other end of the park, could Mykola Kuharevich be given a break after carrying such a heavy burden for so long? It’s not as if Hibs don’t have a proven striker waiting in the wings to take his place. Decisions, decisions, eh? Let’s take a semi-informed guesstimate at the probable XI:

GK Josef Bursik The biggest call of David Gray's managerial career to date. Hard to see him promoting Jordan Smith or No. 3 goalie Max Boruc, regardless of how much Bursik may have struggled.

RB Lewis Miller Looked emotionally and physically exhausted from his World Cup exploits before being hooked at half-time against United. With Chris Cadden struggling for fitness, a refreshed Miller will be key.

CB Marvin Ekpiteta Hasn't been that bad of late, even if he has been part of a defence shipping soft goals as a matter of course.