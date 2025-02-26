Hibs predicted starting XI as Gray looks to leapfrog Dundee United and claim fourth in Scottish Premiership

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

Tannadice test sandwiched between weekend win over Celtic and Edinburgh derby showdown

Hibs take on Dundee United at Tannadice tonight with the visitors looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions. And any kind of victory for the away side will see David Gray’s men move ahead of their hosts into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Gray is unlikely to make many changes to his starting XI on the back of a famous result against Celtic on Saturday. Hibs ran out 2-1 winners at Easter Road as Josh Campbell scored twice to cap a stunning team performance.

But Hibs do have a couple of options, with both Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon and January signing Alasana Manneh - both unavailable for the visit of the reigning champions - back in the squad. Dylan Levitt is also back in training and could feature.

Hibs have suffered late heartache in both of their previous meetings with Jim Goodwin’s United this season. In their most recent encounter, the home side conceded an injury-time penalty in November’s 1-1 draw at Easter Road. And, just a couple of weeks before that, the visitors blew an injury-time lead as they conceded TWICE in time added on to lose 3-2 on Tayside.

Here’s how we think Gray’s men, who welcome Hearts to Easter Road on Sunday, will line up as they look to right the wrongs of those disappointing encounters - and maintain momentum ahead of facing their local rivals:

Single error in the weekend win over Celtic shouldn't dent confidence of goalie who has been so reliable since taking over the No. 1 position.

1. GK Jordan Smith

Single error in the weekend win over Celtic shouldn't dent confidence of goalie who has been so reliable since taking over the No. 1 position. | SNS Group

The Irishman was superb in the weekend win over Celtic, with and without the ball. Will be vital to how Hibs build from the back at Tannadice.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

The Irishman was superb in the weekend win over Celtic, with and without the ball. Will be vital to how Hibs build from the back at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Just a stand-out every time he pulls on the jersey at the moment. Apparently the injury that forced him off against Celtic was just cramp, so he's fit.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Just a stand-out every time he pulls on the jersey at the moment. Apparently the injury that forced him off against Celtic was just cramp, so he's fit. | SNS Group

When fit, he starts. Seems to be fully recovered from ankle trouble that bothered him early in the season. A vital cog in this Hibs machine.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

When fit, he starts. Seems to be fully recovered from ankle trouble that bothered him early in the season. A vital cog in this Hibs machine. | SNS Group

