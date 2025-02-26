Hibs take on Dundee United at Tannadice tonight with the visitors looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions. And any kind of victory for the away side will see David Gray’s men move ahead of their hosts into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Gray is unlikely to make many changes to his starting XI on the back of a famous result against Celtic on Saturday. Hibs ran out 2-1 winners at Easter Road as Josh Campbell scored twice to cap a stunning team performance.

But Hibs do have a couple of options, with both Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon and January signing Alasana Manneh - both unavailable for the visit of the reigning champions - back in the squad. Dylan Levitt is also back in training and could feature.

Hibs have suffered late heartache in both of their previous meetings with Jim Goodwin’s United this season. In their most recent encounter, the home side conceded an injury-time penalty in November’s 1-1 draw at Easter Road. And, just a couple of weeks before that, the visitors blew an injury-time lead as they conceded TWICE in time added on to lose 3-2 on Tayside.

Here’s how we think Gray’s men, who welcome Hearts to Easter Road on Sunday, will line up as they look to right the wrongs of those disappointing encounters - and maintain momentum ahead of facing their local rivals:

1 . GK Jordan Smith Single error in the weekend win over Celtic shouldn't dent confidence of goalie who has been so reliable since taking over the No. 1 position. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora The Irishman was superb in the weekend win over Celtic, with and without the ball. Will be vital to how Hibs build from the back at Tannadice. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Just a stand-out every time he pulls on the jersey at the moment. Apparently the injury that forced him off against Celtic was just cramp, so he's fit. | SNS Group Photo Sales