Hibs' predicted starting XI to face St Johnstone

Results and performances in recent weeks have been encouraging, but the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front with so many players on the sidelines.

Rocky Bushiri is suspended, while Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, Chris Mueller and Kevin Nisbet are all injured.

James Scott could be rushed back into the squad to ease Shaun Maloney's injury crisis despite not being fully fit.

Here's how Maloney will set out his side...

1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski With Matt Macey out, the Polish keeper will remain between the sticks Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RM - Chris Cadden A consistent performer, Cadden will start in a right wing-back position again Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. LM - Josh Doig Will take up left wing-back position with Stevenson in behind in the back three Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. RCB - Darren McGregor With so many missing, the veteran will come in for a rare start Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales