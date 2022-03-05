Hibs' predicted starting XI to face St Johnstone

Results and performances in recent weeks have been encouraging, but the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front with so many players on the sidelines.
Rocky Bushiri is suspended, while Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, Chris Mueller and Kevin Nisbet are all injured.
James Scott could be rushed back into the squad to ease Shaun Maloney's injury crisis despite not being fully fit.
Here's how Maloney will set out his side...
