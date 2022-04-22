Hibs' predicted starting XI to face St Mirren – with changes in defence and attack

The caretaker manager has plenty of absences to contend with this time. Ryan Porteous is suspended and the injury list includes Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Josh Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor. Josh Doig trained today and will be assessed but is doubtful. Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…
1. GK - Matt Macey
Will keep his place between the sticks.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. RCB - Paul McGinn
Back in the team last week and put up in front of the media ahead of the match, the experienced defender is a certain starter
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. DC - Paul Hanlon
The skipper will move into the centre of the back three, with Porteous suspended
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson
Outstanding at Hampden and always willing to play anywhere, he will slot into the left side of the back three with Doig doubtful
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group