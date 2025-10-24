Four goals scored, a clean sheet recorded and stand-out individual performances all over the park make a pretty compelling collective case for David Gray doing very little – or even nothing at all – to change his starting XI heading to Pittodrie this weekend. Logic dictates that the guys who put Livingston to the sword last weekend DESERVE to hold onto their places.

As Gray knows only too well, however, logic and football don’t often inhabit the same orbit, with any meeting of the two usually entirely coincidental. The Hibs boss also understands that an away game against Aberdeen, despite the Dons’ lowly league position, cannot be compared to facing Livi at Easter Road.

Above and beyond all considerations, meanwhile, is the process. The same selection criteria, based on opposition threat and potential weak spots, that Gray applies to every single game.

“I don't believe that you can never change a winning team,” said Gray, the Hibs boss adding:” Because I don't see the benefit of waiting to get beat to change something. Why not keep winning by being forward thinking, if that's what you genuinely believe is the right thing to do?

“It's not like I would ever feel like I wouldn't be able to change something. That's not to say I WON’T pick the same team. But it's probably based on making sure, from the game plan point of view, going with what we think gives us the best chance to win the game -and who gives us that attributes.

“We've got different players who play the same position but give us a completely different way of playing within that. So you look at direct comparisons would be Nicky Cadden and Jordan Obita playing wingback; they're very different.

“They both give you completely different things at times, but are both very good players at this level. So I think it is about working out what you think gives you the best opportunity to do that.

“You don't always get it right, clearly. But the important thing is that you’re doing it for the right reasons - and what you think gives you the best chance.”

Starting in the Granite City on Sunday, Hibs face three games in the space of a week, with Rangers at home on Wednesday night and then Livingston away on Saturday week rounding off a hectic crush of fixtures. Which will inevitably mean managing resources.

Presuming a veteran campaigner like Grant Hanley needs more than three or four days, for instance, Gray may well use four or even five different defenders across his back three. He could also freshen up his forward line and, injuries permitting, the centre of the park.

But it starts by winning the game in front of you. Tackling the first challenge, and then working from whatever happens there. With that in mind, here’s how we think Hibs will line up against Aberdeen:

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger Kept a clean sheet against Livingston last weekend. The Austrian is now established as first-choice goalie, with elite distribution skills giving him the edge over Jordan Smith. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora One of several really impressive performers last weekend. Hibs need him to be at his best in and out of possession on Sunday. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Grant Hanley With Hibs facing three games in seven days, and Hanley unlikely to feature in all three, how does Gray shuffle his pack? Rocky Bushiri is the obvious rival for this position. | SNS Group Photo Sales