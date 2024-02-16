News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI vs Aberdeen as Maolida leads rapid attack trio and Sunderland loanee faces big striker test

Hibs are in Aberdeen this weekend and Nick Montgomery has plenty of options to choose from.

By Ben Banks
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Hibs are in Aberdeen this weekend as Nick Montgomery comes to blows with former boss Neil Warnock.

The Easter Road manager was handed his professional debut as a player at Sheffield United by the current Dons gaffer. Now he needs a win against him to jolt their top six bid into gear.

A win could put Hibs level on points with Dundee in sixth, but a loss could see them sliding further down the ladder. So three points like they achieved on their other visit to Aberdeen earlier this Premiership season would be welcome.

Montgomery has plenty of options at his disposal. Only Josh Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Owen Bevan are out of the matchday squad for this one with Rocky Bushiri back from AFCON.

Aberdeen meanwhile have made a new signing pre-game in the former of Junior Hoilett, who Warnock has worked with south of the border. The Edinburgh Evening News looks at who could start for Hibs.

1. GK - David Marshall

Undisputed No. 1 for Hibs, the former Scotland goalie brings experience to the backline.

1. GK - David Marshall

Undisputed No. 1 for Hibs, the former Scotland goalie brings experience to the backline.

2. Lewis Miller - RB

Miller is back from the Asian Cup and goes into our XI.

2. Lewis Miller - RB

Miller is back from the Asian Cup and goes into our XI.

3. Nectarios Triantis - CB

Sunderland loanee faces a major task against in-form Bojan Miovski.

3. Nectarios Triantis - CB

Sunderland loanee faces a major task against in-form Bojan Miovski.

4. Will Fish - CB

Will partner Triantis at the heart of defence.

4. Will Fish - CB

Will partner Triantis at the heart of defence.

