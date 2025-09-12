The good news is that everyone is fit. Maybe a little tired from their globe-trotting exertions on international duty. But hardly likely to admit as much when asked about their readiness for action.

Hibs ended up with a dozen players away representing their national teams during the recent break. They counted them all out – and were glad to count them all back in, albeit in dribs and drabs, over recent days.

With Martin Boyle and Jack Iredale merely the furthest flung Hibees, the Socceroos pair jetting back from New Zealand, two thirds of the home dressing room at East Mains might have been operating on a combination of sleep deficit and jet lag in the build-up to tomorrow’s visit of Dundee United. Which gives David Gray some decisions to make.

The Easter Road gaffer, eagerly chasing a home win as Hibs look to mount a sustained challenge at the business end of the Scottish Premiership, also has new faces in his squad after a busy Deadline Day. With midfielder Dan Barlaser and central defender Zach Mitchell on board, there are plenty of options.

So how do we think the home side will line up this evening? With apologies to even the average pub darts player, this one’s a bit like throwing arrows at a depth chart and hoping you hit something sensible …

GK Jordan Smith Undisputed No. 1. Would take a serious injury - or some dynamite - to get him out of the starting XI, surely.

RCB Grant Hanley Man of the Match in Scotland's brilliant away draw in Copenhagen, could you leave Hanley out? Could play on the right or in the centre of the back three.

CB Rocky Bushiri Back safely from his shift as an unused sub for the DRC. Should be fresh and ready to play.