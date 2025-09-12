Hibs predicted XI for Dundee United at Easter Road? Throwing darts at a list packed with weary internationals

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Boro loanee Barlaser and available - and can you leave Scotland MOTM Grant Hanley out after starring defensive role in Denmark?

The good news is that everyone is fit. Maybe a little tired from their globe-trotting exertions on international duty. But hardly likely to admit as much when asked about their readiness for action.

Hibs ended up with a dozen players away representing their national teams during the recent break. They counted them all out – and were glad to count them all back in, albeit in dribs and drabs, over recent days.

With Martin Boyle and Jack Iredale merely the furthest flung Hibees, the Socceroos pair jetting back from New Zealand, two thirds of the home dressing room at East Mains might have been operating on a combination of sleep deficit and jet lag in the build-up to tomorrow’s visit of Dundee United. Which gives David Gray some decisions to make.

The Easter Road gaffer, eagerly chasing a home win as Hibs look to mount a sustained challenge at the business end of the Scottish Premiership, also has new faces in his squad after a busy Deadline Day. With midfielder Dan Barlaser and central defender Zach Mitchell on board, there are plenty of options.

So how do we think the home side will line up this evening? With apologies to even the average pub darts player, this one’s a bit like throwing arrows at a depth chart and hoping you hit something sensible …

1. GK Jordan Smith

Undisputed No. 1. Would take a serious injury - or some dynamite - to get him out of the starting XI, surely. | SNS Group

2. RCB Grant Hanley

Man of the Match in Scotland's brilliant away draw in Copenhagen, could you leave Hanley out? Could play on the right or in the centre of the back three. | SNS Group

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Back safely from his shift as an unused sub for the DRC. Should be fresh and ready to play. | SNS Group

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Now this is an interesting one. He travelled all the way to Canberra and then Auckland for his first involvement with the Socceroos, without getting any game time. Could he be rested just to recover from the travel? | SNS Group

