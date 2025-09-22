Falkirk away. A fixture that hasn’t been on anyone’s Scottish Premiership dance card for quite a while now. But all the more dangerous for the air of novelty around it.

We can pretty much guarantee that David Gray will have his Hibs players absolutely laser focused on the challenge of containing and subduing John McGlynn’s side tomorrow night. With Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox in the rear view mirror, and next weekend’s league fixture at Celtic Park set to one side for at least another 24 hours are so, this game has to become the most important thing in Hibernian’s world - if even for one night only.

Gray will feel some need to rotate his squad. If only to share the game time between players who deserve to be part of the starting XI.

But his first priority is winning a game that, as he points out, would further establish his team’s position in third place, taking their tally from the opening five games of this SPFL campaign to nine points. Pretty decent, by anyone’s measure.

Expect to see a strong starting line-up, then. And don’t be surprised if he turns to his bench in search of match winners, if the situation arises. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up for this one:

1 . GK Jordan Smith If the established No. 1 DOESN'T return to replace 'Cup keeper' Raphael Sallinger after Saturday's loss at Ibrox, we'll know there's been a change of pecking order.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora May get the nod despite Grant Hanley doing very little wrong against Rangers, with the three-game week forcing David Gray to juggle his resources.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri The Hibs defence has NOT looked as solid of late. Rocky will be as eager as anyone to put that right.