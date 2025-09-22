How SHOULD Hibs line up for return to Scottish Premiership action at Falkirk? Predicted XI for tough away test

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Sandwiched between Ibrox Cup loss and Celtic Park league test, manager’s hand may be forced by circumstances

Falkirk away. A fixture that hasn’t been on anyone’s Scottish Premiership dance card for quite a while now. But all the more dangerous for the air of novelty around it.

We can pretty much guarantee that David Gray will have his Hibs players absolutely laser focused on the challenge of containing and subduing John McGlynn’s side tomorrow night. With Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox in the rear view mirror, and next weekend’s league fixture at Celtic Park set to one side for at least another 24 hours are so, this game has to become the most important thing in Hibernian’s world - if even for one night only.

Gray will feel some need to rotate his squad. If only to share the game time between players who deserve to be part of the starting XI.

But his first priority is winning a game that, as he points out, would further establish his team’s position in third place, taking their tally from the opening five games of this SPFL campaign to nine points. Pretty decent, by anyone’s measure.

Expect to see a strong starting line-up, then. And don’t be surprised if he turns to his bench in search of match winners, if the situation arises. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up for this one:

If the established No. 1 DOESN'T return to replace 'Cup keeper' Raphael Sallinger after Saturday's loss at Ibrox, we'll know there's been a change of pecking order.

1. GK Jordan Smith

If the established No. 1 DOESN'T return to replace 'Cup keeper' Raphael Sallinger after Saturday's loss at Ibrox, we'll know there's been a change of pecking order. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
May get the nod despite Grant Hanley doing very little wrong against Rangers, with the three-game week forcing David Gray to juggle his resources.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

May get the nod despite Grant Hanley doing very little wrong against Rangers, with the three-game week forcing David Gray to juggle his resources. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Hibs defence has NOT looked as solid of late. Rocky will be as eager as anyone to put that right.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

The Hibs defence has NOT looked as solid of late. Rocky will be as eager as anyone to put that right. | SNS Group SNS Group

Photo Sales
Left out at Ibrox, he'll be eager to reclaim his place on the left side of the back three.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Left out at Ibrox, he'll be eager to reclaim his place on the left side of the back three. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkScottish PremiershipDavid GrayJohn McGlynnIbroxCeltic Park
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice