So does Hibs gaffer David Gray stick with the same starting line-up who imposed a defensive lockdown on the reigning champions at Celtic Park last weekend? If it ain’t broke, right?

Then again, how does any manager ignore a dominant physical presence like Rocky Bushiri, who is back in the squad after being given leave to miss the Celtic draw for personal reasons? That’s a tough call. Just one of several that will have kept Gray and his coaching team occupied ahead of tomorrow evening’s first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Hibs head to Tynecastle nursing a couple of injury concerns, with Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa both having come off early in Saturday’s 0-0 draw in Glasgow. Losing one or both of those guaranteed starters would, naturally, change everything.

If we can assume that Hearts boss Derek McInnes is unlikely to dramatically shuffle his pack, with their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership suggesting that his Plan A is certainly working, Hibs can also be expected to stick to tried and trusted methodology. Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie will be expected to bring the threat up front, while the midfield battle is likely to decide exactly where and how the momentum of this contest flows.

With all of that in mind, here’s how we think Gray will approach today’s game. Injuries pending, of course ...

GK Raphael Sallinger Towering Austrian keeper has claimed the No. 1 jersey. Impressed at Celtic Park last weekend as Hibs kept a clean sheet. Same again today?

RCB Grant Hanley Scotland defender surely has to be somewhere in the back three. Either on the right or in the middle, imagine how scary it would be to face both Hanley AND Rocky Bushiri.

CB Rocky Bushiri After missing the Celtic Park stalemate for personal reasons, the big man is back.